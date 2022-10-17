CHARLOTTE, N.C. – NFL wide receiver Robbie Anderson has had an interesting 48 hours. It started on Sunday when the Carolina Panthers played the L.A. Rams. During the game, Anderson got in the face of position coach Joe Dailey a couple times on the sidelines, once during the first half, once during the second half. In between the spats, Anderson sat on a cooler away from teammates. Interim head coach Steve Wilks had enough after the second spat, and sent Anderson back to the locker room.

On Monday morning, the Panthers had traded Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals. What do the Cats get in return? A 6th-round draft pick in 2024 and a 7th-round pick in 2025. Not great. Anderson tweeted a series of emojis in response to news of his trade: the chilly emoji, praying hands, fingers crossed, and a rocket.

And there’s more.

Former Edge contributor Jonathan Jones, who is now a CBS Sports anchor, confirmed that the Panthers are listening to trade offers for Christian McCaffrey. The panthers have already rejected two offers for McCaffrey this year. The team is looking for high draft picks in exchange for McCaffrey. He’s the highest-paid running back in football, and has four years and more than $63M remaining on his contract.

A Charlotte Hornets player also making headlines for the wrong reasons. Guard James Bouknight was arrested this weekend for driving while impaired. A police report shows the 22-year-old was arrested just before 1 AM on Sunday. We’ve confirmed he had one gun on him, and was found unconscious in a parking deck in Uptown. He’s out on $2,500 bond.

Our question of the night: who will fix it first, the Panthers or the Hornets?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News Edge contributor Ashley Anderson

WCCB Sports anchor and reporter Jeff Taylor