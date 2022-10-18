Carowinds Expanding to Year-Round Operations

1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9



6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9



















Charlotte, N.C. (Press Release) — Carowinds will not go into hibernation after the holidays. The nation’s only amusement park straddling two states will expand to year-round operations beginning January 1, 2023. The scheduling change introduces additional weekends to the calendar in January, February, and early March, with regular park operation continuing throughout the rest of the year.

The added winter operating days, in addition to the early season and spring break operations, will provide guests the opportunity to experience even more seasonal events and explore Carowinds across the entire year.

Guests will experience rides, subject to routine maintenance, seasonal refurbishments, and weather closures. Select Carowinds dining, merchandise locations and games will be open for guests to enjoy during the winter operating days.

The expanded operation adds select dates to the calendar in January, February, and early March, for year-round entertainment and additional value to season passholders. 2023 Gold Season Passes are available and include unlimited visits this year and next, free season-long parking, unlimited visits for Carolina Harbor Waterpark, admission into seasonal events during the 2023 season like Grand Carnivale, SCarowinds and WinterFest, discounts on meals and merchandise, and Bring-A-Friend discount offers.

Guests will experience the iconic border between North Carolina and South Carolina anew when Carowinds celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2023. The 2023 season marks the beginning of “50 years of Carolina fun,” a limited-time special event that brings exciting entertainment, enhanced food and beverage offerings, and other immersive experiences. At the center of the 50th anniversary celebration will be the debut of Aeronautica Landing, a tribute to the Carolinas’ spirit of invention, exploration, and aviation, where guests can immerse themselves in the history and future of flight. Aeronautica Landing will include the introduction of five new themed attractions opening in 2023 as well as a re-theming of an existing ride, for a total of six rides.

Expanding the Carowinds’ calendar to year-round operation will enhance the local tourism and travel industries, create jobs to support economic growth for the entire region, and reinforce the park’s commitment to the local community.