Mecklenburg County Mugshots October 17th

1/40 Mugcov

2/40 Brittany Murphy – Simple Assault

3/40 Traielle Turner – Parole Violation

4/40 Makale McDonald – Probation Violation

5/40 Nicholas Worthy – Simple Assault



6/40 Charlie Williams – DWI

7/40 Jaques Watson – DWI

8/40 Catherine Triantis – Felony Serious Injury

9/40 Timiya Strickland – Harassing Phone Call – Communicating Threats

10/40 Adrian Newsome – Felony Larceny – Habitual Larceny



11/40 Ali Moody – Breaking And Entering – Communicating Threats – Assault

12/40 Ivan Merols – DWI

13/40 Joseph Mathis – Larceny – Trespassing

14/40 Kevin Marvels – Assault On A Female

15/40 Davione Mackey – Possession Of Firearm By Felon



16/40 Sterling Mack – Fleeing Eluding Arrest

17/40 Trayvion Lyons – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

18/40 Davante Lewis – Governors Warrant

19/40 Lenwood Leach – Governors Warrant

20/40 Myron Lawrence – Assault On A Female



21/40 Willie Johnson – DWI

22/40 Donnell Harris – Possession Of Stolen Vehicle – Hit And Run

23/40 Jarquavias Hamilton – Uttering Forged Instrument

24/40 Brian Hagler – Communicating Threats – Assault

25/40 Raheem Glenn – Fleeing Eluding Arrest – Resisting Officer



26/40 Donovan Gardner – Driving While License Revoked – Expired Registration

27/40 Jarvas Foster – Assault On A Female

28/40 Shantel Elder – DWI

29/40 Darius Edwards – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

30/40 Casey Edwards – Breaking And Entering –



31/40 Lavender Dumas – Habitual Larceny

32/40 Tinslo Covington – DWI

33/40 Jordan Contreras – DWI – Hit And Run – Driving While License Revoked

34/40 Allen Cashion – Possession With Intent Cocaine – Possession Of Meth

35/40 Cobyian Byers – Larceny – Robbery



36/40 Tonia Burriss – Common Law Robbery – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

37/40 Juan Briscoe – Breaking And Entering

38/40 Marie Brown – Probation Violation

39/40 Karl Bost – Larceny By Employee

40/40 Derrick Barber – Larceny

















































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Monday, October 17th.