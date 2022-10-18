Shootout Erupts In Front of CMS School Bus. No one hurt

CHARLOTTE — A shootout between two vehicles erupted in front of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg school bus carrying students home from Quail Hollow Middle School, according to CMS spokesperson.
No one was hurt and all students made it home safely Wednesday evening before 7:30 p.m. , the spokesperson said. The shooting happened on Watson Drive and West Boulevard around 6 p.m.
Here is the statement that the principal of the school sent out just after the students witnessed the shootout:
We will have counselors at school check in with students in the morning to care for their emotional well-being. Thank you, as always, for your partnership to care for our students. Please do not hesitate to reach out with any specific questions or needs related to your student.