Shootout Erupts In Front of CMS School Bus. No one hurt

CHARLOTTE — A shootout between two vehicles erupted in front of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg school bus carrying students home from Quail Hollow Middle School, according to CMS spokesperson.

No one was hurt and all students made it home safely Wednesday evening before 7:30 p.m. , the spokesperson said. The shooting happened on Watson Drive and West Boulevard around 6 p.m.

Here is the statement that the principal of the school sent out just after the students witnessed the shootout:

Good evening families, This is Principal McNeil calling to make you aware of an incident that took place near your student’s bus. Your student and the bus driver are physically safe and will be home as soon as possible. We have very little confirmed information; however, the police are currently investigating the matter. We will have counselors at school check in with students in the morning to care for their emotional well-being. Thank you, as always, for your partnership to care for our students. Please do not hesitate to reach out with any specific questions or needs related to your student.

WCCB has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police for more information.