Gaston County Mugshots October 18th

1/19 Gaston County Mugshots

2/19 Bradley Smith – Probation Violation

3/19 Brian Johnson – Assault On A Female

4/19 Christian Mann – Domestic Violence Protection Order

5/19 Christopher Mcwhirter – Larceny Anti Inventory Device



6/19 David Gubanez – Assault On A Female

7/19 Dennis Flores – Possession And Manufacturing Fraudulent ID – Failure To Appear In Court

8/19 Derek Henderson – Assault On A Female

9/19 Frederick Gibson – Domestic Trespassing

10/19 Gustavo Sanchez Driving While Impaired



11/19 John Graham – Probation Violation

12/19 Johnathan Williams – Probation Violation

13/19 Keith Williams – Larceny Motor Vehicle – Failure To Appear In Court – Breaking And Entering – Financial Card Theft

14/19 Nancy Chasengnou – Failure To Appear In Court – Breaking And Entering – Possessional Of Stolen Property – Larceny Conspiracy

15/19 Russell Harris – Failure To Appear In Court



16/19 Shannon McWhirter -Possession Of Meth With Intent To Sell ,Manufacture, Deliver – Possession Of Frug Paraphernalia

17/19 Taylor Lemley – Failure To Appear In Court

18/19 Trevor Strawn – Failure To Appear In Court – Breaking And Entering – Interference With Electric Monitoring Device

19/19 Wilford Patterson – Failure To Appear In Court







































Check out the Gaston county mugshots from Wednesday, October 18th. All are presumed guilty until proven innocent.