Mecklenburg County Mugshots October 18th
Titus Tarwo – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle – Simple Assault
Brandon Pettus – Parole Violation
Kalik Foster – Parole Violation
Malcolm Williams – Intoxicated And Disruptive
Derek Wideman – Second Degree Trespassing –
Quinton Palmer – Communicating Threats
Modestine Wetshongombe – Larceny By Employee
Lacharla Vaughn – Breaking And Entering – Assault And Battery – Communicating Threats
Lashaunda Suswell – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
Mun Sung – Assault With Deadly Weapon – False Imprisonment
Oleo Smith – Felony Stalking
Damarious Sims – Second Degree Trespassing
Donta Robinson – Larceny
Ryan Rivers – Financial Card Fraud – Breaking And Entering
Blas Prieto – Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Darian Price – Communicating Threats
Brian Platt – Larceny Of Firearm – Breaking And Entering
Ashley Pearl – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Tayshon New – Driving While License Revoked
Eamon Muldoon – Assault On A Female
Denijay Moore – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Blake Mcabee – Larceny – Breaking And Entering
Garrett Martin – Driving While License Revoked
Matthew Lucas – Possession Of Stolen Goods
Kyree Lotharp – Driving While License Revoked
Balnche Long – Conspire To Commit Felony Larceny
Samantha Leigh – Simple Assault – Trespassing
Fredrick Laney – Assault On A Female – Larceny
Jazlyn Hopper – Injury To Personal Property – Expired Registration
Kyheem Henton – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Fleeing Eluding Arrest
Akyra Harris – Communicating Threats
Yoser Guerra – Carrying Concealed Gun – Assault On A Female
Malik Gilley – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Financial Card Fraud
-
Quinton Freedlaw – Assault With Deadly Weapon – Resiting Officer
Leland Forrest – Protective Order VIolation
Frank Fogarty – Forgery
Dennis Flores – Failure To Work After Being Paid – Fraud
Haywood Faulkner – Trespassing
Cindol Byers – Possession Of Heroin – Possession Of Meth
Tomaz Burris – Common Law Robbery – Assault On A Female
Brian Buchanan – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats
Warren Brown – Protective Order Violation
Collin Brown – Resisting Officer – Assault On Govt Official
Chasrae Bennett – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Kaivon Belton – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
Daniel Beam – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Sannautika Barber – Simple Assault
Petisha Barber – Larceny – Assault
Miguel Arzu – Communicating Threats
Cheryl Armstrong – DWI
Ramel Ahemn – Larceny By Employee
