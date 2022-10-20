Fans Disappointed After Bouknight Plays In Hornets Season Opening Win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –Despite his recent arrest, Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight suited up and played in the team’s season opening 129-to-102 win over the Spurs. Bouknight finished with zero points in 14 minutes , coming in off of the bench in the team’s win at San Antonio.

WCCB Charlotte’s Kelli Bartik caught up with several fans at the Crown Club watch party in NODA. Some Hornets fans were disappointed in the team’s decision to let Bouknight play less than a week after his latest incident, while others were concerned about the young NBA player’s overall well-being.