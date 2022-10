1/18 Gaston County Mugshots, October 19th

2/18 Adam Cloninger Probation Violation

3/18 Changra Johnson Failure To Appear In Court

4/18 Darius Jones Interference With Electronic Monitoring Devices

5/18 Dennis Cochran Arson Resist Public Officer



6/18 Elizabeth Michelle Failure To Appear In Court

7/18 Erick Silva Probation Violation

8/18 Ezelll Adams Misdemeanor Larceny

9/18 Jessica Foreman Probation Violation

10/18 Jordan Haynes Possession Of Schedule II Possessional Or Drug Paraphernalia



11/18 Joshua Knapp Breaking: Entering Motor Vehicle Larceny

12/18 Joshua Weaver Larceny Price Tag Change

13/18 Joshua Worthy Failure To Appear In Court

14/18 Lacey Stillwell Disorderly Conduct School Resist Public Officer Second Degree Trespassing

15/18 Mary Sims Failure To Appear In Court



16/18 Richard Ballew Failure To Appear In Court

17/18 Rodriquez Swing Assault On A Female Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances.

18/18 Sterling Mack Failure To Appear In Court





































Check out the mugshots for October, 19th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.