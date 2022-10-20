Mecklenburg County Mugshots October 19th
Trenton Szady – Communicating Threats
Shaquan Higgins – Parole Violation
Tamakia Harris – Federal
Christopher Wilson – Common Law Robbery – Possession Of Stolen Vehicle
Justin Williams – DWI
Marco Wigfall – Protective Order Violation
Curtis Watson – Probation Violation
Cedius Tate – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
Yuri Southerland – Harassing Phone Call
Timmie Smith – Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle
Salayer Osman – Protective Order Violation
Mathew Raplee – Injury To Personal Property
Leron Prescod – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Jaiveonna Phifer – Driving While License Revoked
Sundae Patterson – No Liability Insurance – Driving While License Revoked
Ernest Patterson – Felony Possession Of Cocaine
Daniel Parks – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Cruelty To Animals
Kayl Morrison – Larceny – Probation Violation
Joshua Maxwell – Felony Stalking
Tory Matthews – Identity Theft – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Cesar Martinez – Resisting Officer
Latif Majed – Second Degree Trespassing
Brenna Lynch – DWI – Driving While License Revoked
Anthony Lawrence – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Arthur Kirkpatrick – Resisting Officer
John Karl – Larceny – Resisting Officer – Breaking And Entering
Kenoal Jones – Felony Larceny
Jatarious Houston – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Resisting Officer – Driving While License Revoked
Amanda Hopkins – Breaking And Entering – Felony Larceny
Quinnaise Henderson – Burning Churches
John Harrison – Larceny – Possession Of Stolen Goods
Daniel Haigh – Soliciting Child
Cheyenne Grier – False Pretense
Jorge Fradera – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Dennis Flores – Non Support Of Child
Regina Fields – Assault On School Employee
Eddie Fair – Assault On A Female
Angela Ervin – Habitual Larceny
Melvin Ellis – Resisting Officer – Trespassing
Fredrick Dickson – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Benny Crockett – Common Law Robbery – Assault On A Female
Donald Cook – Fleeing Eluding Arrest – Resisting Officer
Tonya Clark – Driving While License Revoked – Lying To Officer
Imani Carter – Driving While License Revoked – Expired Registration
Dequarius Carter – Simple Assault
Alize Capers – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats
Mikheil Caoile – Possession With Intent Meth
Camron Byers – Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle
Darren Brown – Habitual Larceny
Christopher Bolt – Contempt By Prisoner
Paris Black – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon –
Aaron Berry – Assault On A Female
Kaivon Belton – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
Thomas Bailey – Breaking And Entering – Larceny
Jairon Asencio – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Speeding
Cherri Armstrong – Larceny
Avion Anderson – Felony Larceny – Trespassing
Noah Allen – Assault On A Female – Injury To Real Property
Mujahid Abdul – Identity Theft – Fradulent
Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Wednesday, October 19th.