CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say one person has died after a shooting Sunday morning on Snow Lane.

Officers were called just before 10:30 a.m. on October 23rd. When they arrived, they found one person shot, who was later pronounced dead by Medic.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a Homicide Unit detective.

Information can be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or at charlottecrimestoppers.com.