Gaston County Mugshots October 24th

1/21 Hanna Walls – Failure To Appear – Breaking And Entering – Resisting Officer

2/21 Ahmad Wallace – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female – Failure To Appear

3/21 Kayla Stewart – Habeas Corpus

4/21 James Statham – Larceny – Obtain Property By False Pretense – Failure To Appear – Uttering

5/21 Gregory Spurling – Habeas Corpus



6/21 William Riffle – Probation Violation

7/21 Pressley Palmer – Habeas Corpus

8/21 Jacquez Morrison – Murder – Robbery

9/21 Andrew McGinnis – Obtain Property By False Pretense

10/21 Tropez Joplin – Failure To Appear



11/21 Elijah Hill – Murder – Robbery

12/21 Cassie Hawkins – Possession Firearm By Felon

13/21 Nicholas Gandy – Criminal Contempt Of Court

14/21 Zander Earls – Lraceny From Person

15/21 Terresa Dennis – Probation Violation



16/21 Ryan Dellinger – Reckless Driving – DWI – Failure To Heed – DWLR – Failure To Appear

17/21 Keyonia Currence – Failure To Appear

18/21 Joshua Cook – Probation Violation

19/21 Gilbert Brown – Failure To Appear

20/21 Joy Brewster – Failure To Appear



21/21 Devin Brazil – Assault On A Female











































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, October 24th.

*Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.