CMPD: Victim’s Car Stolen After Homicide on Snow Lane

1/3 Mercedes Benz C250

2/3 Licence Plate TJV-4843

3/3 Mercedes Benz C250





(UPDATE: 10/26/22)

Detectives with CMPD are asking for the public’s help with locating a vehicle that belonged to the victim of a homicide on Snow Lane. The car is a Mercedes Benz c250 with NC License Plate TJV-4843. Authorities say they believe the car was taken during the homicide.

Anyone with information on where the car is asked to contact CMPD or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

No arrests have been made in this case.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say one person has died after a shooting Sunday morning on Snow Lane.

Officers were called just before 10:30 a.m. on October 23rd. When they arrived, they 32-year-old Ahylea Willard suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced by Medic.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a Homicide Unit detective.

Information can be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or at charlottecrimestoppers.com.