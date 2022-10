Gaston County Mugshots October 26th

1/33 Gaston County Mugshots

2/33 Alfred Stutts – Assault On A Female

3/33 Alisa Edwards – Manufacturing Alcoholic Beverages With No Permit

4/33 Angel Barahona – DWI – Speeding Reckless Driving No License – Driving After Consuming Under 21

5/33 Be Nguyen – Failure To Appear In Court



6/33 Bobby Dawkin Assault On A Female Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

7/33 Brittany Blaes – Communicating Threats – Motor Vehicle Larceny – Possession Of Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Schedule IV Controlled Substances

8/33 Christopher Barrett – Common Law Robbery

9/33 Crystal Davis – Larceny Motor Vehicle

10/33 Curtis Braddy – Communicating Threats



11/33 Daniel Boyce – Assault On A Female

12/33 David Hoffman – Driving While License Revoked

13/33 Donnie Lewis – Failure To Appear In Court

14/33 Emilie Stoupe – Failure To Appear In Court

15/33 Erick Silva – Probation Violation



16/33 Gerald Dunston – Failure To Appear In Court

17/33 Haylee Roseberry – Probation Violation

18/33 James Jones – Probation Violation

19/33 Jessica Reed – Employee Larceny

20/33 Juan Mata DWI



21/33 Kamilah Cannon Possession Of Schedule II Controlld Substances

22/33 Melinda Stanton Probation Violation

23/33 Michael Allen Obtaining Property By False Pretense

24/33 Michael Allen – Obtain Property By False Pretense

25/33 Nerissa Childers Probation Violation



26/33 Possession Of Heroinr Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia Carrying Concealed Weapon

27/33 Possession Of Schedule VI Controlled Substances

28/33 Richard Russell DWI Possession Of Schedule IV Controlled Substances

29/33 Richie Williams Domestic Violence Preotection Order Probation Violation

30/33 Robert Oleska Assault On A Female



31/33 Samuel Clinton Possession Of Meth Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia Resiti Public Officer

32/33 Tony Robbins Failure To Report New Address Sex Offender

33/33 Wesley Hillyer DWI Aggrivated Level 1



































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, October 26th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.