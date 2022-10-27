Mecklenburg County Mugshots October 26th
Cinthia Ventura – Speeding
Matthew Newsome – Non Support Of Child
Joshua Peterson – Parole Violation
Antonio Barrett – Possession Of Marijuana
James Young – Driving While License Revoked
Joshua Williams – Probation Violation – Assault On A Female
Tyreese Wilkes – Possession Of Stolen Goods
Dana Wattley – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Makayla Wall – Trespassing
Charles Torrence – Assault On A Female
Travionna Swift – Malicious Conduct By Prisoner
Ruth Sosa – Driving While License Revoked
Rodriguez Smith – Possession Of Stolen Firearm
Ronald Simington – Fugitive
Kenneth Rolt – Fugitive
Samiya Robinson – Assault With Govt Official
Brandon Ripley – Robbery
Gary Reid – Breaking And Entering – Trespassing
Glenn Poston – Probation Violation
Omar Parker – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Stolen Vehicle
Kem Neal – Assault By Strangulation
Narhari Morris – Fleeing Eluding Arrest
Jeffrey Moore – Trespassing
Brittany McKnight – Resisting Officer
Stequavious Martin – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Michael Marshall – Attempted Murder – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Josiah Lowery – Assault On A Female
Kareem Livingston – Possession Of Stolen Goods
Lester Ledbetter – False Pretense
Vincent Lawson – Driving While License Revoked
Charlotte Johnson – Breaking And Entering
Zachary Howze – Breaking And Entering – Larceny
Vincent Hefner – Trespassing
Thomas Hayes – Speeding
-
Santavian Funderburk – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Dana Friendly – Contempt Of Court
Robert Felicione – Stalking
William Durham – Assault And Battery – Resisting Officer
Adalberto Delacruz – Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle
Maurice Davis – Simple Assault
Alirenette Dalton – Governors Warrant
Joey Curlee – Larceny From Construction Site
Michael Crosby – Possession Stolen Goods
John Craig – Breaking And Entering
Taylor Clark – Reckless Driving
Cameron Clark – Probation Violation
Louis Chighisola – Possession Of Heroin
Sakethia Carter – Larceny By Employee
Tomaz Burriss – Breaking And Entering
Timothy Brown – Assault On A Female
Chendric Brown – Fugitive
Dejuan Bivens – Common Law Robbery
Tanytha Bingham – Larceny By Employee
Myreon Bennet – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Jabore Beaty – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
Antonio Barrett – Possession Of Marijuana – Non Support Of Child
Carlos Ayala – Child Abuse Inflicting Serious Injury
Walter Andrews – Extortion – Felony Larceny – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Curtis Allen – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Tameeka Agbotse – Fleeing Eluding Arrest – Speeding
Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Wednesday, October 26th.