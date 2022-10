Gaston County Mugshots October 27th

1/32 Gaston County Mugshots

2/32 Allen Carpenter Resisitng Public Officer Reckless Driving Flrr:elude Motor Vehicle Failure To Stop At Redlight

3/32 Alonzo Phillips Asaault On A Female

4/32 Amanda Rowland Larceny

5/32 Anthony Thomas DWI Indecent Exposure



6/32 Arim Isabel Obtaining Property By False Pretense Fall Work Paid Fraud

7/32 Arshauna Huntley Larceny Motor Vehicle

8/32 Brittany Brice Speeding Reckless Driving Driving While License Revoked Window Tint Violation Fictitiouc Info To Officer

9/32 Chad Hughes Possession Of Meth Possession Of Herpine Possession Of Schedule IV Controlled Substances

10/32 Cheryle Cooke Failure To Appear In Court



11/32 Christopher Gregory Assault Ona Female

12/32 Dalton Mashburn FAilure To Appear In Court Parole Warrant

13/32 Daniel Hinson Attempted First Degree Murder Possessionof Meth Firearm Possesion Of Drug Paraphernalia

14/32 Demitri Boyd Assault On A Female Flee:elude Afresr Motor Vehicle

15/32 Devonta Smith Failure To Appear In Court



16/32 Fall Work Paid Fraud

17/32 Jacob Broome Larceny

18/32 James Clark Failure To Appear In Court

19/32 Jeffery Straing Failure To Appear In Court

20/32 Jihaad Staley Failure To Appear In Court



21/32 Justin Duncan Failure To Appear In Court

22/32 Katlyn Robert Simple Assault

23/32 Keonia Williams Injury To Real Property

24/32 Mark Allen Second Degree Tresspassing

25/32 Perry Endicott Probation Violation Inference With Electric Monitoring Device Larceny Failure To Appear In Court



26/32 Quandravious Taylor Assault On A Femle

27/32 Reginald Harrison Failure To Appear In Court

28/32 Shawntavis Dean Failure To Appear In Court

29/32 Stephenie Starnes Failure To Appear In Court

30/32 Tiffany Hurta Assault On Government Official



31/32 Tors Lindsay Assault On A Female Injury To Person Property Simple Assault

32/32 Wesley Wright Failure To Report Accident No Insurace Driving While License Revoked

































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, October 27th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.