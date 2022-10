Mecklenburg County Mugshots October 27th

1/60 Mugcov

2/60 Xavier Woody – Breaking And Entering

3/60 Jimmy Williams – Federal

4/60 Mark Sweenie – Federal

5/60 Anthony Stewart – Federal



6/60 Christopher Roach – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

7/60 Randy Johnson – Federal

8/60 James Zimmerman – Breaking And Entering – Larceny

9/60 Nino Witeck – No Operators License

10/60 Eyzaah Ward – Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle



11/60 Malik Walker – Trespassing

12/60 Jawann Walker – Larceny

13/60 Angelica Vilbrun – Communicating Threats

14/60 Kamali Trinidad – Driving While License Revoked

15/60 Tavaris Thompson – Kidnapping



16/60 Kashaune Teal – Injury To Personal Property

17/60 Mavurume Tangawabiwa – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

18/60 Kenneth Shaw – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

19/60 Jessica Sandifer – Trespassing

20/60 Omar Robinson – Possession Of Stolen Vehicle



21/60 Christopher Roach – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Robbery

22/60 Christopher Roach – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

23/60 Carlie Richardson – Attemted Larceny

24/60 Melissa Prevatte – Breaking And Entering – Larceny

25/60 Joshua Plock – DWI – Probation Violation



26/60 Caitlyn Plock – Felony Probation Violation

27/60 Harold Outting – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

28/60 Matthew Newsome – Nonsupport Of Child

29/60 Crista Meredith – Larceny

30/60 James Meeks – Assault On A Female



31/60 Junior McGregor – Delivering Cocaine

32/60 Courtney McCollough – Possession Of Stolen Firearm

33/60 Jasmine Mason – Injury To Personal Property

34/60 Cesar Marin – Manslaughter

35/60 Zeeshawn Mahmood – False Pretense



36/60 Antonio Kearse – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

37/60 Damian Jones – Possession With Intent Marijuana

38/60 Michael Johnson – Felony Larceny

39/60 Lauren Johnson – Second Degree Trespassing – Communicating Threats

40/60 Jaylen James – Larceny – Breaking And Entering



41/60 Cerrinna Hauenstein – Breaking And Entering

42/60 Ricco Hallmon – Attempted Breaking And Entering

43/60 Chelsi Fishel – Possession

44/60 Paul Ferreira – Felony Stalking

45/60 Willie Edwards – Larceny



46/60 Lathan Curley – Kidnapping – Fleeing Eluding Arrest

47/60 Warren Coleman – Felony Larceny

48/60 Layona Clark – Simple Affray

49/60 David Caple – Fugitive

50/60 Jay Brantley – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Fugitive



51/60 Samuel Bess – Assault By Strangulation

52/60 Adrian Bennett – Disclosing Private Images

53/60 Richard Bell – Assault On A Female – Battery Of Unborn Child

54/60 Reginal Beasley – Possession Of Stolen Firearm

55/60 Viktoria Barsuk – DWI



56/60 Corey Barnette – Embezzlement

57/60 Joe Ballah – Other Free Text

58/60 Elijah Baldwin – Carrying Concealed Weapon

59/60 Lillian Baker – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

60/60 Ronald Anderson – Felony Larceny

























































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Thursday, October 27th.