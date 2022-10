Gaston County Mugshots October 28th

1/34 Gaston County Mugshots

2/34 Alan Noel – Probation Violation

3/34 Bobby Varnadore – Real Property Injury

4/34 Brandon Bumgardner – Assault Female

5/34 Carol Mills – Littering – Railroad Trespass



6/34 Christopher Lemons – Failure To Appear In Court

7/34 Daniel Hughes Parole Wattant Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances

8/34 David Garris – Affray

9/34 Davis Leatherman – Larceny Possession Of Meth

10/34 Dequon Grier – Open Container – After Consuming Alcohol – DWI – Driving While License Revoked



11/34 Destiny Smothers – Probation Violation

12/34 Don Benson – Possession Meth – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – DWI

13/34 Dondrake Baldwin – Probation Violation

14/34 Christopher Lemons – Failure To Appear In Court – Larceny

15/34 Grace Feliciano-Vega – Failure To Appear In Court



16/34 Heather Gladden – Failure To Appear In Court

17/34 Heather Johnson – Probation Violation

18/34 Jeri Smith – Parole Warrant

19/34 Jose Argon-Gonzalez – Probation Violation

20/34 Juan Franco – Probation Violation



21/34 Justin Messick – Extradition / Fugitive Domestic Violence Protection – Flee / Elude Police – Driving While License Revoked

22/34 Kerri Hooker DWI

23/34 Manuel Urbina – DWI

24/34 Melissa Abernathy – Obtaining Property False Pretense – Utter Forged Instrument

25/34 Nygle Biggers – Resist Public Officer – Extradition / Fugitive



26/34 Randall Nichols Hit:Run Failure To Stop

27/34 Randy Pool Failure To Appear In Court

28/34 Samuel Riddle Assault On A Female

29/34 Sharasha Alexander – Probation Violation

30/34 Stacey Stitt – Failure To Appear In Court



31/34 Tammy Saunders – Probation Vioaltion

32/34 Tara Moore – Possession Of Meth – Possession Schedule IV Controlled Substances

33/34 Tarrick Williamson – Probation Violation

34/34 Tony James – Failure To Appear In Court





































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Friday, October 28th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.