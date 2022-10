Gaston County Mugshots October 29th

1/20 Gaston County Mugshots

2/20 Tyrecus Tolbert – Possession Schedule VI Controlled Substances With Intent Manufacture/ Sell / Deliver

3/20 Sidney Forrest – Failure To Head To Light Or Siren – Fictitious Tags – DWI

4/20 Shanika McNair – No Insurance – DWI

5/20 Savon Kenan – Flee/Elude Arrest Motor Vehicle – Speeding



6/20 Richard Wines – Failure To Appear In Court

7/20 Rene Alonza – Possession Schedule VI Controlled Substances – Failure Maintain Lane Control Flee/Elude – DWI

8/20 Nickie Hayes – DWI – Driving While License Revoked

9/20 Micheal Bridges – Breaking/Enter – Larceny – Theft Financial

10/20 Michael Roach Failure To Appear In Court



11/20 Malik Prince- First Degree Murder – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

12/20 Lorena Reatgui-Aingulo – Simple Assault

13/20 Leslie Smith – Non Support Child – Assault On A Female

14/20 Leason Kington Failure To Appear In Court

15/20 Laurea Oshea DWI Oen Container



16/20 James McAlister Failure To Appear In Court

17/20 George Hill Probation Violation Failure To Appear

18/20 Geoffrey Lamb Assault On A Female

19/20 Felipe Eguiarte – Assault Handicapped

20/20 Ashley McKnight – Failure To Appear In Court









































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, October 29th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.