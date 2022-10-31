Mecklenburg County Mugshots October 30th

1/44 Mugcov

2/44 Alan Smith – Manslaughter

3/44 Treyvon Harris – Federal

4/44 Larell Williams – Felony Possession Of Cocaine

5/44 Rene Villavicencio – Second Degree Sex Offense – Kidnapping



6/44 Bailey Treto – Possession

7/44 Denzel Stinson – Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle

8/44 Joshua Sosa – DWI

9/44 Yolandezz Siler – Stalking

10/44 Christopher Siefken – DWI



11/44 Tanya Showers – Breaking And Entering

12/44 David Saravia – Assault On A Female

13/44 Antione Price – Governors Warrant – Fugitive

14/44 Andrew Patterson – Attempted Larceny

15/44 Tyrone Meadows – Urinating In Public



16/44 Gustavo Bermudes – DWI

17/44 Juquan Jackson – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

18/44 Chad Hughes – Felony Larceny

19/44 Anthony Hughes – Larceny – Felony Larceny

20/44 Anthony Hill – Assault On A Female



21/44 Shaquan Henson – DWI

22/44 William Hammonds – Communicating Threats – Trespassing

23/44 Marsha Good – Larceny

24/44 Jhonatan Gonzalez – DWI

25/44 Alex Garica – Assault On A Female – Assault



26/44 Gregory Frick – Protective Order Violation

27/44 Bobby Faassen – Protective Order Violation

28/44 Christina Duncan – Second Degree Trespassing

29/44 Brandon Dixon – Assault By Strangulation

30/44 Nicholas Diorio – Trespassing



31/44 Fernando Desantos – Felony Injury By Vehicle

32/44 George Davis – Communicating Threats

33/44 Robert Craig – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats

34/44 Shamaris Collins – Possession Of Marijuana – Maintaining And Dwelling

35/44 John Coates – Assault On Govt Official



36/44 Sean Chavis – Larceny

37/44 Layth Carroll – Felony Larceny

38/44 Lamarr Brown – Larceny

39/44 Xavier Bovain – Assault On A Female

40/44 Nyjeeyah Blair – Larceny



41/44 Bryan Beckford – Breaking And Entering

42/44 Hector Alvarado – Indecent Liberties With Child

43/44 Curtis Allen – Probation Violation

44/44 Gregory Alexander – Breaking And Enteting – Larceny

























































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Sunday, October 30th.