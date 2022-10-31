Mecklenburg County Mugshots October 30th
Alan Smith – Manslaughter
Treyvon Harris – Federal
Larell Williams – Felony Possession Of Cocaine
Rene Villavicencio – Second Degree Sex Offense – Kidnapping
Bailey Treto – Possession
Denzel Stinson – Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle
Yolandezz Siler – Stalking
Christopher Siefken – DWI
Tanya Showers – Breaking And Entering
David Saravia – Assault On A Female
Antione Price – Governors Warrant – Fugitive
Andrew Patterson – Attempted Larceny
Tyrone Meadows – Urinating In Public
Gustavo Bermudes – DWI
Juquan Jackson – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Chad Hughes – Felony Larceny
Anthony Hughes – Larceny – Felony Larceny
Anthony Hill – Assault On A Female
Shaquan Henson – DWI
William Hammonds – Communicating Threats – Trespassing
Marsha Good – Larceny
Jhonatan Gonzalez – DWI
Alex Garica – Assault On A Female – Assault
Gregory Frick – Protective Order Violation
Bobby Faassen – Protective Order Violation
Christina Duncan – Second Degree Trespassing
Brandon Dixon – Assault By Strangulation
Nicholas Diorio – Trespassing
Fernando Desantos – Felony Injury By Vehicle
George Davis – Communicating Threats
Robert Craig – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats
Shamaris Collins – Possession Of Marijuana – Maintaining And Dwelling
John Coates – Assault On Govt Official
Sean Chavis – Larceny
Layth Carroll – Felony Larceny
Lamarr Brown – Larceny
Xavier Bovain – Assault On A Female
Nyjeeyah Blair – Larceny
Bryan Beckford – Breaking And Entering
Hector Alvarado – Indecent Liberties With Child
Curtis Allen – Probation Violation
Gregory Alexander – Breaking And Enteting – Larceny
