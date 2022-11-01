Mecklenburg County Mugshots October 31st
Kathleen Rojas – Assault With Deadly Weapon
Jordan Witherspoon – Possession Of Stolen Firearm
Robert Wall – Failure To Provide Proof Of Fare
Oneijh Stroud – Possession
Larita Stevenson – Simple Assault – Possession Of Heroin
Terrance Springer – Attempted Larceny
Keirray Smith – Possession – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Edera Serban – Felony Larceny – Possession Of Stolen Goods
Alesia Rowe – Probation Violation
Camisha Roseborough – Larceny
Esvin Perez – Felony Hit And Run – Reckless Driving
Genapher Page – Injury To Real Property – Communicating Threats
Okwunna Obi – Felony Conspiracy
Darrell Mitchell – Larceny
Henry Mills – Felony Possession Of Cocaine
Jaye Miller – Attempted Breaking And Entering
Tremon Massey – Driving While License Revoked
Tommy Martin – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Ronald Little – Possession Of MDMA
Juan Laboy – Assault
William Kee – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Erik Jones – Felonius Restraint – Assault
Devonte Johnson – Larceny
Joshua Jenkins – DWI – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Alyss Jeffries – Simple Assault
Albert Huntley – Assault On Campus Officer
Christopher Hill – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats
Reginald Harrison – Larceny – Assault WIth A Deadly Weapon
Andreea Guciu – Felony Larceny – Possession
Gregory Freeman – Felony Larceny
Kelvin Fitzgerald – Larceny
Kalvin Donald – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
Andrew Davis – Larceny
Jesus Cruz – Reckless Driving
Jeruan Collins – Indecent Liberties With Child
Javontae Cohens – Contempt Of Court
Cody Clyne – Driving While License Revoked
Christopher Chastain – Sex Offender – Failure To Register As Sex Offender
Rafi Blount – Fugitive – Assault On Govt Official
Scott Bauer – Misuse Of 911
Scottie Barringer – Failure To Report Address As Sex Offender
Joshua Barber – Financial Transaction Fraud – Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle
Amir Banawan – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Fleeing Eluding Arrest
Laquitin Allen – DWI – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
