Child Shot And Killed In Southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC — CMPD is investigating the shooting death of a 4-year-old boy. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Charleston Place in the Independence Division around 7:30pm Wednesday.

At first, police reported that the child died at the hospital from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Later during a news conference, officers emphasized this is an open death investigation and the nature of the shooting is now undetermined.

At this time, police have not placed anyone under arrest for the shooting.