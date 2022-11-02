Gaston County Mugshots November 1st
David Wrenn – Embezzlement
Kasey Williams – Simple Assault
Katherine Veurink – DWI
Kristen Summitt – DWI – Open Container – Reckless Driving – No License
Kayla Stewart – Habeas Corpus
Diamond Stanford – DWI – Speeding – DWI Aid And Abet – Reckless Driving – No License – Resisting Officer – Driving While Consuming Under 21
Joey Raborn – Parole Warrant
Teddy Patrick – Failure To Appear
Kelsey Minter – Assault And Battery – Injury To Personal Property
Erin McQueen – Failure To Appear
Paul McCoy – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female
Tracy Love – Failure To Appear
Mykaheal Holmes – DWI – Aid And Abet DWI – Resisting Officer
Sandra Hayes – Heroin
Timothy Gunter – Habeas Corpus
Montare Goodman – Fugitive
Decarlos Freshley – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Injury To Personal Property
Chase Fielder – Assault By Strangulation
Michael Christenbury – Probation Violation
Charles Carswell – Injury To Personal Property
William Campbell – Assault On A Female
Joanne Brignolle – Contributing To Delinquency Of Juvenile – Resisting Officer
Robert Beaver – Parole Warrant
Shatasha Alexander – Probation Violation
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, November 1st.
*Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.