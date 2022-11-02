Gaston County Mugshots November 1st

1/24 David Wrenn – Embezzlement

2/24 Kasey Williams – Simple Assault

3/24 Katherine Veurink – DWI

4/24 Kristen Summitt – DWI – Open Container – Reckless Driving – No License

5/24 Kayla Stewart – Habeas Corpus



6/24 Diamond Stanford – DWI – Speeding – DWI Aid And Abet – Reckless Driving – No License – Resisting Officer – Driving While Consuming Under 21

7/24 Joey Raborn – Parole Warrant

8/24 Teddy Patrick – Failure To Appear

9/24 Kelsey Minter – Assault And Battery – Injury To Personal Property

10/24 Erin McQueen – Failure To Appear



11/24 Paul McCoy – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female

12/24 Tracy Love – Failure To Appear

13/24 Mykaheal Holmes – DWI – Aid And Abet DWI – Resisting Officer

14/24 Sandra Hayes – Heroin

15/24 Timothy Gunter – Habeas Corpus



16/24 Montare Goodman – Fugitive

17/24 Decarlos Freshley – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Injury To Personal Property

18/24 Chase Fielder – Assault By Strangulation

19/24 Michael Christenbury – Probation Violation

20/24 Charles Carswell – Injury To Personal Property



21/24 William Campbell – Assault On A Female

22/24 Joanne Brignolle – Contributing To Delinquency Of Juvenile – Resisting Officer

23/24 Robert Beaver – Parole Warrant

24/24 Shatasha Alexander – Probation Violation

















































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, November 1st.

*Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.