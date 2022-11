CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Charlotte Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. in the 8300 block of Lodge South Circle.

Medic says one person was transported with life-threatening injuries to Atrium Health. Police say the victim is a pizza delivery driver and was shot in the leg during an attempted carjacking.

At this time no arrests have been made.

We will update as more information becomes available.