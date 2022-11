Gaston County Mugshots November 2nd

1/32 Jessica Taylor – Larceny – Paraphernalia

2/32 Carl Stokes – Failure To Appear – Interfere With Electronic Monitoring Device

3/32 Christina Stephens – Probation Violation

4/32 Ethan Smith – Probation Violation

5/32 Caleb Sisk – Possess Firearm By Felon – Dischare Firearm In City



6/32 Steven Sipe – Failure To Appear

7/32 Ricky Sanders – Habeas Corpus

8/32 Daven Russell – Failure To Appear

9/32 Carlos Rivera – No License

10/32 David Richards – Probation Violation



11/32 Justin Pilkington – Failure To Appear

12/32 Courtney Norris – Probation Violation – Failure To Appear

13/32 David Noblett – Probation Violation

14/32 Stephen Mason – Probation Violation

15/32 Amanda Mahaffey – Larceny – Paraphernalia



16/32 Angela Juarez – Probation Violation

17/32 George Jones – Assault By Pointing A Gun

18/32 Andrew Johnson – Failure To Appear

19/32 Krista Hawkins – Trespass – Resisting Officer

20/32 Robert Hawes – Failure To Appear



21/32 Hayden Harris – Non Support Of Child

22/32 Colbi Hall – Marijuana – Paraphernalia

23/32 Phillip Green – Assault On A Female

24/32 Mario Dye – Assault Inflicting Serious Injury – Assault On A Female

25/32 Laynona Crews – Failure To Appear – Probation Violation



26/32 Crystal Cothran – Simple Assault

27/32 Anthony Collins – DWI – Open Container – Failure To Maintain Lane Control

28/32 Kurtis Buchanan – Meth

29/32 Ashley Bolen – Habeas Corpus

30/32 Jermond Benton – Failure To Appear



31/32 DeShawn Baxter – Assault On A Female – Parole Warrant

32/32 Chad Adams – Meth

































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, November 2nd.

*Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.