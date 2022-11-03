Mecklenburg County Mugshots November 2nd

1/55 Mugcov

2/55 Kalone Stenbor – Resisting Officer

3/55 Angie Noyola – Governors Warrant

4/55 Tiera Walker – DWI

5/55 Kiara Virgil – Simple Assault



6/55 Trevor Thompson – Probation Violation

7/55 Shareef Thompson – Injury To Personal Property

8/55 Major Thomas – Carrying Concealed Weapon

9/55 Michael Taylor – Assault On A Female

10/55 Matthew Streat – Possession Of Stolen Vehicle



11/55 Anthrawn Springs – Fleeing Eluding Arrest

12/55 Darrell Smith – Trespassing

13/55 Parker Simino – Assault On A Female – Injury To Personal Property

14/55 Malik Shropshire – Possession Of Cocaine

15/55 Latavian Rorie – Common Law Robbery



16/55 Carneal Robinson – Felony Possession – Possession Of Cocaine

17/55 Dayshawn Randolph – Second Degree Trespassing

18/55 Ebony Pondexter – Simple Assault

19/55 Scott Penaloza – Felony Possession

20/55 Bernardo Pena – Second Degree Sexual Offense – Kidnapping



21/55 Michael Pace – Larceny

22/55 Franklin Ortiz – DWI

23/55 Yuri Nunz – Felony Conspiracy

24/55 Erik Nichols – Assault By Strangulation

25/55 Nathaniel Nicholes – Carrying Concealed Gun – Possession Of Stolen Firearm



26/55 Anthony Nangwayan – Financial Transaction Fraud

27/55 Justin Mullis – Felony Probation Violation – Larceny

28/55 Lamar Moorefield – Possession Of Stolen Firearm

29/55 Jermaine Monroe – Assault On A Female

30/55 Juan Mercado – Assault On A Female



31/55 Ambrose McCorkle – Possession Of Open Container

32/55 Amanda Lizotte – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle

33/55 Joseph James – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

34/55 Ashley Jackson – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

35/55 Shannon Hodge – Governors Warrant



36/55 Scott Hatfield – Possession Of Cocaine

37/55 Ariel Harrison – Felony Probation Violation

38/55 Rodney Guy – Assault On A Female

39/55 Wesley Guerra – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

40/55 Donovan Gowder – Reckless Driving



41/55 Trayon Glover – Assault On A Female

42/55 Christopher Faison – DWI

43/55 Lamont Everett – Assault On A Female

44/55 David Smithe – Breaking And Entering

45/55 Dytalion Degraffenreid – Operating Vehicle No Insurance



46/55 Deji Davis – Simple Assault

47/55 Ariell Davis – Larceny By Employee

48/55 Antonio Dail – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – DWI

49/55 Colon Crawford – Second Degree Trespassing

50/55 Haywood Collins – Larceny – Breaking And Entering



51/55 Leroy Clark – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

52/55 Sarah Chesney – Larceny

53/55 Edward Celento – Communicating Threats

54/55 Eric Brown – Second Degree Trespassing – Trespassing

55/55 Gretchen Audain – Larceny – Felony Conspiracy – Larceny















































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Wednesday, November 2nd.