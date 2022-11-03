Mecklenburg County Mugshots November 2nd
-
-
2/55
Kalone Stenbor – Resisting Officer
-
3/55
Angie Noyola – Governors Warrant
-
-
5/55
Kiara Virgil – Simple Assault
-
-
6/55
Trevor Thompson – Probation Violation
-
7/55
Shareef Thompson – Injury To Personal Property
-
8/55
Major Thomas – Carrying Concealed Weapon
-
9/55
Michael Taylor – Assault On A Female
-
10/55
Matthew Streat – Possession Of Stolen Vehicle
-
-
11/55
Anthrawn Springs – Fleeing Eluding Arrest
-
12/55
Darrell Smith – Trespassing
-
13/55
Parker Simino – Assault On A Female – Injury To Personal Property
-
14/55
Malik Shropshire – Possession Of Cocaine
-
15/55
Latavian Rorie – Common Law Robbery
-
-
16/55
Carneal Robinson – Felony Possession – Possession Of Cocaine
-
17/55
Dayshawn Randolph – Second Degree Trespassing
-
18/55
Ebony Pondexter – Simple Assault
-
19/55
Scott Penaloza – Felony Possession
-
20/55
Bernardo Pena – Second Degree Sexual Offense – Kidnapping
-
-
21/55
Michael Pace – Larceny
-
22/55
Franklin Ortiz – DWI
-
23/55
Yuri Nunz – Felony Conspiracy
-
24/55
Erik Nichols – Assault By Strangulation
-
25/55
Nathaniel Nicholes – Carrying Concealed Gun – Possession Of Stolen Firearm
-
-
26/55
Anthony Nangwayan – Financial Transaction Fraud
-
27/55
Justin Mullis – Felony Probation Violation – Larceny
-
28/55
Lamar Moorefield – Possession Of Stolen Firearm
-
29/55
Jermaine Monroe – Assault On A Female
-
30/55
Juan Mercado – Assault On A Female
-
-
31/55
Ambrose McCorkle – Possession Of Open Container
-
32/55
Amanda Lizotte – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle
-
33/55
Joseph James – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
-
34/55
Ashley Jackson – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
-
35/55
Shannon Hodge – Governors Warrant
-
-
36/55
Scott Hatfield – Possession Of Cocaine
-
37/55
Ariel Harrison – Felony Probation Violation
-
38/55
Rodney Guy – Assault On A Female
-
39/55
Wesley Guerra – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
-
40/55
Donovan Gowder – Reckless Driving
-
-
41/55
Trayon Glover – Assault On A Female
-
42/55
Christopher Faison – DWI
-
43/55
Lamont Everett – Assault On A Female
-
44/55
David Smithe – Breaking And Entering
-
45/55
Dytalion Degraffenreid – Operating Vehicle No Insurance
-
-
46/55
Deji Davis – Simple Assault
-
47/55
Ariell Davis – Larceny By Employee
-
48/55
Antonio Dail – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – DWI
-
49/55
Colon Crawford – Second Degree Trespassing
-
50/55
Haywood Collins – Larceny – Breaking And Entering
-
-
51/55
Leroy Clark – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
-
52/55
Sarah Chesney – Larceny
-
53/55
Edward Celento – Communicating Threats
-
54/55
Eric Brown – Second Degree Trespassing – Trespassing
-
55/55
Gretchen Audain – Larceny – Felony Conspiracy – Larceny
Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Wednesday, November 2nd.