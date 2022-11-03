Woman Arrested For Indecent Exposure In Front Of School Children

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A woman from China Grove is facing charges of indecent exposure and assaulting a law enforcement officer. Stacey Fry, 54, was arrested November 1, 2022 on Willow Oaks Drive. Investigators say she was extremely intoxicated and naked while yelling at a group of kids getting off the school bus.

Investigators tell WCCB they tried to calm Fry down and get her back into the house, but she became combative. She was arrested and charged with intoxication and disruptive, indecent exposure and assault on a law enforcement officer.

She is due in court December, 7.