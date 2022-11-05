Hickory Police Investigates Deadly Drive-By Shooting

HICKORY, N.C. — Hickory Police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the 900 block of Highland Avenue NE around 2:52 a.m., after receiving a 911 call from a citizen who saw a car off the roadway.

The caller told police two males inside the vehicle were suffering from gunshot wounds. When police arrived, they found the driver of the Kia Forte, Eric Rhynhart and the passenger Khalil Rhynhart, injured from gunshot wounds. Eric Rhynhart was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Khalil Rhynhart was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the initial investigation, it was determined that Eric Rhynhart and Khalil Rhynhart were shot while traveling north in the 500 block of Lenoir Rhyne Blvd SE by a suspect or suspects that fired multiple rounds into their vehicle. Investigators are working to identify suspects and determine a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this on-going investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator T. Johnson directly at 828-261-2619 or tjohnson@hickorync.gov