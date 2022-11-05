Mecklenburg County Mugshots November 4th

1/51 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/51 Adalberto Delacruz – Break/Enter A Motor Vehicle

3/51 Aisha Tillman – Simple Assault – Interference Emergency Communication

4/51 Alexander Trent – Carrying Concealed Weapon

5/51 Anthony Crawford – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon



6/51 Anthony Wayne – Resisting Public Officer – Discharge Firearm In City

7/51 Artie Mcduffie – Second Degree Trespassing

8/51 Charale Fulton – Statutory Rape/Sex Offense >= 6 Years – Indecent Liberties With Child

9/51 Charles Munson – Felony Larceny

10/51 Christopher Coubal – Probation Violation



11/51 Courtney Byrd – Felony Larceny – First Degree Murder – Breaking / Entering

12/51 Craig Aiken – Assault On A Child Under 12 – Assault On A Female

13/51 Darius Green – Breaking Or Entering

14/51 Darrell Mitchell – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Resisting Public Officer – Breaking/Entering

15/51 Demetrius Adams – Cyberstalking



16/51 Eli Benitez – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Open Container Alcohol Violation

17/51 Elijah Mccall – Weapon Offense

18/51 Emily Houk – Simple Assault

19/51 Erlin Garcia – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Communicating Threats

20/51 Fredrick Dickson – Discharge Weapon Occupied Property – Assault By Pointing A Gun – Possession Of Firearm By Felon



21/51 Gavin Guiney – Simple Possession Of Schedule VI Controlled Substances

22/51 Gregory Teti – Probation Violation

23/51 Jamar Hailstock – Uttering A Forged Instrument – Larceny By Employee

24/51 Jermeick Baker – Resisting Public Officer

25/51 Jihan Onallah- Common Law Robbery – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Simple Assault



26/51 John Graham – Attempted First Degree Murder

27/51 Jontell Tate- Misdemeanor Larceny

28/51 Kimberly Purcell – Insurance Fraud

29/51 Morgan Grigsby – Larceny By Employee

30/51 Linda Hunt – Aiding And Abetting Driver With Revoked License



31/51 Martin Lozano – Assault Inflicting Serious Injury Minor Present

32/51 Merlin Arita-Reyes – Driving While Impaired

33/51 Mia Johnson – Simple Assault

34/51 Michael Parker – Conversation By Bailee – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

35/51 Mohamed Abshir – Second Degree Trespass



36/51 Montrell Taylor – Financial Transaction Card Theft – Obtain Property False Pretense

37/51 Mustafe Abshir – Second Degree Trespass

38/51 Nathaniel Williams – Domestic Violence Order Violation

39/51 Quinton Walsh – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession Of Amphetamines/PCP

40/51 Raekwon Cade – Parole Violation



41/51 Randy Tate – Governor’s Warrant – Misdemeanor Larceny – Resisting Public Officer

42/51 Raymond Murty – Identity Theft – Obtain Property False Pretense – Misdemeanor Larceny

43/51 Ricco Guy – Communicating Threats

44/51 Roy Gilliland – Assault On A Female

45/51 Sanita Moore-Patton – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Assault By Pointing A Gun – Communicating Threats



46/51 Shawn Brown – Assault On A Female

47/51 Torri Brown – Felony Possession Of Schedule I Controlled Substances

48/51 Tremay Rouse – Access Government Computers Defraud – Obtain Property False Pretense

49/51 Vernon Hailey – Misdemeanor Larceny

50/51 William Martin – Obtain Controlled Substance By Fraud



51/51 Xavier Lindsay – Communicating Threats – Injury To Person Property







































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Friday, November 4th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.