Mecklenburg County Mugshots November 4th
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
Adalberto Delacruz – Break/Enter A Motor Vehicle
Aisha Tillman – Simple Assault – Interference Emergency Communication
Alexander Trent – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Anthony Crawford – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Anthony Wayne – Resisting Public Officer – Discharge Firearm In City
Artie Mcduffie – Second Degree Trespassing
Charale Fulton – Statutory Rape/Sex Offense >= 6 Years – Indecent Liberties With Child
Charles Munson – Felony Larceny
Christopher Coubal – Probation Violation
Courtney Byrd – Felony Larceny – First Degree Murder – Breaking / Entering
Craig Aiken – Assault On A Child Under 12 – Assault On A Female
Darius Green – Breaking Or Entering
Darrell Mitchell – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Resisting Public Officer – Breaking/Entering
Demetrius Adams – Cyberstalking
Eli Benitez – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Open Container Alcohol Violation
Elijah Mccall – Weapon Offense
Emily Houk – Simple Assault
Erlin Garcia – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Communicating Threats
Fredrick Dickson – Discharge Weapon Occupied Property – Assault By Pointing A Gun – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Gavin Guiney – Simple Possession Of Schedule VI Controlled Substances
Gregory Teti – Probation Violation
Jamar Hailstock – Uttering A Forged Instrument – Larceny By Employee
Jermeick Baker – Resisting Public Officer
Jihan Onallah- Common Law Robbery – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Simple Assault
John Graham – Attempted First Degree Murder
Jontell Tate- Misdemeanor Larceny
Kimberly Purcell – Insurance Fraud
Morgan Grigsby – Larceny By Employee
Linda Hunt – Aiding And Abetting Driver With Revoked License
Martin Lozano – Assault Inflicting Serious Injury Minor Present
Merlin Arita-Reyes – Driving While Impaired
Mia Johnson – Simple Assault
Michael Parker – Conversation By Bailee – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle
Mohamed Abshir – Second Degree Trespass
Montrell Taylor – Financial Transaction Card Theft – Obtain Property False Pretense
Mustafe Abshir – Second Degree Trespass
Nathaniel Williams – Domestic Violence Order Violation
Quinton Walsh – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession Of Amphetamines/PCP
Raekwon Cade – Parole Violation
Randy Tate – Governor’s Warrant – Misdemeanor Larceny – Resisting Public Officer
Raymond Murty – Identity Theft – Obtain Property False Pretense – Misdemeanor Larceny
Ricco Guy – Communicating Threats
Roy Gilliland – Assault On A Female
Sanita Moore-Patton – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Assault By Pointing A Gun – Communicating Threats
Shawn Brown – Assault On A Female
Torri Brown – Felony Possession Of Schedule I Controlled Substances
Tremay Rouse – Access Government Computers Defraud – Obtain Property False Pretense
Vernon Hailey – Misdemeanor Larceny
William Martin – Obtain Controlled Substance By Fraud
Xavier Lindsay – Communicating Threats – Injury To Person Property
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Friday, November 4th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.