Gaston County Mugshots November 5th

1/35 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/35 Angie McGraw – Possession Of Meth

3/35 William Travis – Extradition/Fugitive In Other State

4/35 William Herczeg – Driving While License Revoked – Reckless Driving Alcohol – DWI

5/35 Teresa Ricketts – Second Degree Trespassing



6/35 Steven Medlin – DWI – Hit/Run Leave Scene Property Damage

7/35 Shelton Abernathy – Assault On A Female – Domestic Trespassing

8/35 Sharon Sensing – Failure To Appear In Court – Possession Of Meth

9/35 Rodney Hulon – Failure To Appear In Court – Probation Violation

10/35 Roderick Jordan – Assault On A Female



11/35 Ralph Mauney – Assault On A Female

12/35 Phillip Costner – Assault On A Female

13/35 Paul Culbreth – Failure To Appear In Court

14/35 Oscar McFadden – Assault On A Female

15/35 Nelson Choto-Moreno – Simple Assault



16/35 Miguel Maldonado – Second Degree Trespass

17/35 Marty Woody – Assault By Strangulation – Telephone Interfere Emergency Communication

18/35 Mark Hanzel – Second Degree Trespassing

19/35 Margaret Landry – Simple Assault

20/35 Lisa McDaniel – Simple Assault



21/35 Kevin Mayes- Communicating Threats – Injury To Person Property – First Degree Trespass

22/35 Jovita Brumley – Simple Assault

23/35 Joshua Smith – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Heroin – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

24/35 John Hill – DWI – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol – Expired Registration – Driving While License Revoked

25/35 Jeremy Beaty – Failure To Appear In Court



26/35 Jason Wade – Common Law Robbery

27/35 Jaquana Adams – DWI – Child Abuse – Assault On A Government Official

28/35 Jamey Lewis – Failure To Appear In Court

29/35 Giancarlo Portilla – Speeding – Reckless Driving – DWI – Failure To Maintain Lane Control

30/35 Drew Crisp Failure To Appear In Court



31/35 Deryk Ray – Assault On A Female

32/35 Courtney Mills – Failure To Appear In Court

33/35 Brenden Hubbard – Assault On A Female

34/35 Brandon Knox – DWI – Possession Of Open Container Alcohol

35/35 Anthony Laney – Assault On A Female







































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, November 5th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.