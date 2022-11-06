Mecklenburg County Mugshots November 5th

1/40 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/40 Yazmyn Burns – Fugitive/Extradition

3/40 Walter Guitierrez – Assault By Strangulation – Second Degree Kidnapping – Assault On A Child Under 12 – Assault On A Female

4/40 Vernon Hailey – Larceny By Employee

5/40 Topilzin Sanchez-Mendoza – Domestic Protective Order Violation



6/40 Terrance Kilson – Resisting Public Officer – Second Degree Trespass

7/40 Stephen Wilson – Injury To Real Property – Resisting Public Officer

8/40 Reginald Clindon – Assault On A Female

9/40 Michelle Piechowicz – Driving While Impaired

10/40 Michael Davis – Assault With Deadly Weapon



11/40 Maurice Davis – Breaking/Entering – Larceny After Break/Enter

12/40 Lonnie Ancrum – Assault On A Female

13/40 Leroy Graham – Misdemeanor Larceny

14/40 Nazir Lucky – Break/Enter A Motor Vehicle

15/40 Lamar Lewis – Second Degree Forcible Rape



16/40 Korey Scott – Discharge Weapon Occupied Property – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Simple Possess Of Schedule IV Controlled Substances – Failure To Report Accident Hit/Run Leave Scene Property Damage

17/40 Jordan Arias – Hit/Run Leave Scene – Property Damage

18/40 Jon Robertson – Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle

19/40 Johnny Bowden – Breaking/Entering – Larceny After Breaking/Entering

20/40 Jeffery Hodge – Fugitive/Extradition In Other State



21/40 James Wallace – Assault On A Female – Misdemeanor Larceny

22/40 Jamal Ray – Felony Possession Schedule I Controlled Substances

23/40 Jamaar Radcliff – Breaking/Entering – Attempted Larceny – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Trafficking Meth – Trafficking Cocaine

24/40 Hope Smith – Obtain Property False Pretense

25/40 Haywood Faulkner – Assault On A Government Official/Employee – First Degree Trespass – Communicating Threats – Resisting Public Officer



26/40 Douglas Faria – Second Degree Trespass

27/40 Douglas Dellinger – Failure To Report New Address Sex Offender

28/40 Denis Padilla-Perdomo Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle

29/40 Demetrius Hansford – Injury To Personal Property

30/40 Demetrius Garret – Attempt To Break /Enter Building



31/40 Darrin Royster – Second Degree Trespass – Larceny Of A Firearm – Misdemeanor Larceny

32/40 Darrel Smith – Resisting Public Officer

33/40 Christopher Mobley – Embezzlement

34/40 Brian Martinez – Possession Of Firearm – Carrying Concealed Weapon

35/40 Blake Caldwell – Assault On A Female



36/40 Avis Williams – Breaking Or Entering

37/40 Anthony Prentice – Communication Threats

38/40 Anthony Graham – Common Law Robbery – Breaking/Entering – Larceny After Break/Enter – Felony Conspiracy

39/40 Angelique Figueroa – Driving While Impaired

40/40 Alan Santos Gutierrez – Driving While Impaired – Driving After Consuming <21 - Possession Stolen Firearm - Alter/Remove Gun Serial Number

















































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, November 5th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.