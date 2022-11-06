Mecklenburg County Mugshots November 5th
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
Yazmyn Burns – Fugitive/Extradition
Walter Guitierrez – Assault By Strangulation – Second Degree Kidnapping – Assault On A Child Under 12 – Assault On A Female
Vernon Hailey – Larceny By Employee
Topilzin Sanchez-Mendoza – Domestic Protective Order Violation
Terrance Kilson – Resisting Public Officer – Second Degree Trespass
Stephen Wilson – Injury To Real Property – Resisting Public Officer
Reginald Clindon – Assault On A Female
Michelle Piechowicz – Driving While Impaired
Michael Davis – Assault With Deadly Weapon
Maurice Davis – Breaking/Entering – Larceny After Break/Enter
Lonnie Ancrum – Assault On A Female
Leroy Graham – Misdemeanor Larceny
Nazir Lucky – Break/Enter A Motor Vehicle
Lamar Lewis – Second Degree Forcible Rape
Korey Scott – Discharge Weapon Occupied Property – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Simple Possess Of Schedule IV Controlled Substances – Failure To Report Accident Hit/Run Leave Scene Property Damage
Jordan Arias – Hit/Run Leave Scene – Property Damage
Jon Robertson – Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle
Johnny Bowden – Breaking/Entering – Larceny After Breaking/Entering
Jeffery Hodge – Fugitive/Extradition In Other State
James Wallace – Assault On A Female – Misdemeanor Larceny
Jamal Ray – Felony Possession Schedule I Controlled Substances
Jamaar Radcliff – Breaking/Entering – Attempted Larceny – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Trafficking Meth – Trafficking Cocaine
Hope Smith – Obtain Property False Pretense
Haywood Faulkner – Assault On A Government Official/Employee – First Degree Trespass – Communicating Threats – Resisting Public Officer
Douglas Faria – Second Degree Trespass
Douglas Dellinger – Failure To Report New Address Sex Offender
Denis Padilla-Perdomo Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle
Demetrius Hansford – Injury To Personal Property
Demetrius Garret – Attempt To Break /Enter Building
Darrin Royster – Second Degree Trespass – Larceny Of A Firearm – Misdemeanor Larceny
Darrel Smith – Resisting Public Officer
Christopher Mobley – Embezzlement
Brian Martinez – Possession Of Firearm – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Blake Caldwell – Assault On A Female
Avis Williams – Breaking Or Entering
Anthony Prentice – Communication Threats
Anthony Graham – Common Law Robbery – Breaking/Entering – Larceny After Break/Enter – Felony Conspiracy
Angelique Figueroa – Driving While Impaired
Alan Santos Gutierrez – Driving While Impaired – Driving After Consuming <21 - Possession Stolen Firearm - Alter/Remove Gun Serial Number
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, November 5th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.