Mecklenburg County Mugshots November 6th
Carnell Shaheed – Assault On A Female – Battery Of Unborn Child
Octavis Wilson – First Degree Kidnapping – Rape
Ivory Williams – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property
Jacquese Warren – Second Degree Trespassing
William Turner – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Demetrius Spann – Communicating Threats – Assault On A Female
Amanda Smith – Second Degree Trespassing – Trespassing
Juan Santiago – Resisting Officer
Kimberly Rowland – Fugitive
Jeremy Rice – Assault On A Female
Coleman Pratt – Communicating Threats
David Myers – Hit And Run
Alex Mesa – Hit And Run – Hit And Run
Terryon McEachin – False Pretense
Damsho Martinez – Larceny
Roderick Manns – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle
Roman Lokshin – Assault On A Female
Daren Lawrence – Felony Possession Of Marijuana – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Tenasha Lassiter – Simple Assault
David Joseph – Second Degree Trespassing
Matthew Hyatt – Simple Assault
Darrin Hudson – Common Law Robbery
Michael Hall – Interfering With Electronic Monitoring Device
James Grubb – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession Of Stolen Goods
Brianna Green – Breaking And Entering
Bryan Gonzalez – Felony Possession Of Marijuana
Darius Gilliard – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Probation Violation
Donovan Gaines – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Communicating Threats
Richard Edwards – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Injury To Personal Property
Shardre Crews – Possession With Intent – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Barbara Cox – Illegal Possession Of Food Stamps
Kelley Coffee – Probation Violation
Jessica Carlton – Driving While License Revoked
Desmond Brown – Assault On A Female
Nestor Batista – Secret Peeping
Corey Anderson – DWI – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
