Mecklenburg County Mugshots November 7th

1/45 Mugcov

2/45 Kyara Spruiell – Felony Larceny

3/45 Octavis Wilson – Assault – Rape

4/45 Jason Williams – False Pretense

5/45 Anthony Williams – Assault



6/45 Cheri Weber – Assault With Deadly Weapon

7/45 Ahmad Watts – Assault On A Female

8/45 Melvin Warren – Second Degree Trespassing

9/45 Latonya Walker – Simple Assault – Resisting Officer

10/45 Larry Stinson – Second Degree Trespassing



11/45 Christopher Stephens – Breaking And Entering

12/45 Leanne Snipes – Possession

13/45 Bryan Roseboro – Assault On A Female

14/45 Bobby Ray – Larceny – Felony Conspiracy

15/45 Jose Ramirez – Larceny – Breaking And Entering



16/45 Sienna Posey – Larceny

17/45 Joseph Phillips – Felony Possession Of Schedule I – DWI

18/45 Juan Obando – Probation Violation – Larceny

19/45 William Munoz – DWI

20/45 Justin Mosley – Larceny – Felony Conspiracy



21/45 Malcolm Moore – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

22/45 Anthony Montgomery – DWI

23/45 Irvin Miranda – Probation Violation

24/45 Faith McMullen – Breaking And Entering – Larceny

25/45 James McKeever – Driving While License Revoked



26/45 Damonteze McDonald – Possession Of Marijuana

27/45 Mariyah Matthews – Larceny By Employee

28/45 Daquarius Martin – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

29/45 Chad Machelett – Protective Order Violation

30/45 Kenyatha Lee – Larceny



31/45 James Johnson – Resisting Officer

32/45 Elsie Hodel – DWI

33/45 Julisa Hendrix – Breaking And Entering

34/45 Brandon Gleaton – Probation Violation

35/45 Bobby Forrest – Resisting Officer



36/45 Clarence Dillard – See Paperwork For Charge

37/45 Michelle Dickey – Breaking And Entering

38/45 Marshall Davis – Simple Assault

39/45 Sabrina Cook – Larceny

40/45 Denis Hernandez – Communicating Threats – Assault



41/45 Belton Caulder – Larceny Of Firearm – Breaking And Entering

42/45 Damone Buckman – Second Degree Rape

43/45 Justin Broome – Felony Probation Violation

44/45 Darrius Brooks – False Pretense

45/45 Justin Baker – Assault With A Deadly Weapon



























































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Monday, November 7th.