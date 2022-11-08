Mecklenburg County Mugshots November 7th
Kyara Spruiell – Felony Larceny
Octavis Wilson – Assault – Rape
Jason Williams – False Pretense
Anthony Williams – Assault
Cheri Weber – Assault With Deadly Weapon
Ahmad Watts – Assault On A Female
Melvin Warren – Second Degree Trespassing
Latonya Walker – Simple Assault – Resisting Officer
Larry Stinson – Second Degree Trespassing
Christopher Stephens – Breaking And Entering
Leanne Snipes – Possession
Bryan Roseboro – Assault On A Female
Bobby Ray – Larceny – Felony Conspiracy
Jose Ramirez – Larceny – Breaking And Entering
Sienna Posey – Larceny
Joseph Phillips – Felony Possession Of Schedule I – DWI
Juan Obando – Probation Violation – Larceny
Justin Mosley – Larceny – Felony Conspiracy
Malcolm Moore – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Anthony Montgomery – DWI
Irvin Miranda – Probation Violation
Faith McMullen – Breaking And Entering – Larceny
James McKeever – Driving While License Revoked
Damonteze McDonald – Possession Of Marijuana
Mariyah Matthews – Larceny By Employee
Daquarius Martin – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
Chad Machelett – Protective Order Violation
Kenyatha Lee – Larceny
James Johnson – Resisting Officer
Julisa Hendrix – Breaking And Entering
Brandon Gleaton – Probation Violation
Bobby Forrest – Resisting Officer
Clarence Dillard – See Paperwork For Charge
Michelle Dickey – Breaking And Entering
Marshall Davis – Simple Assault
Sabrina Cook – Larceny
Denis Hernandez – Communicating Threats – Assault
Belton Caulder – Larceny Of Firearm – Breaking And Entering
Damone Buckman – Second Degree Rape
Justin Broome – Felony Probation Violation
Darrius Brooks – False Pretense
Justin Baker – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Monday, November 7th.