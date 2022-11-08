Nicole Will Bring Impacts Across Southeast Late Week

1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5









Tropical Storm Nicole is the latest named storm in the Atlantic, and the 3rd named storm this month. Nicole is forecast to become a hurricane before reaching Florida’s east coast.

Only one hurricane has made landfall after November 4th on record in the United States. That was category 2 Hurricane Kate on November 21, 1985 near Mexico Beach, Florida.

Nicole is located about 250 miles NE of the northwestern Bahamas. Due to the large wind field, impacts will be felt across a large area regardless of strength. Dangerous storm surge, heavy rain, and tropical storm force winds will be the biggest threats across the Bahamas, Florida, and the Southeast late in the week.

Impacts will begin for Florida late Wednesday. The storm will take a turn to the north Thursday, with outer rain bands reaching the Carolinas late Thursday evening.

Local Impacts as of Tuesday evening:

Timing: It will be windy all week, but rain will increase Thursday PM through Friday

Rain: 1-3+ inches

Wind: 15-25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

Tornado: Low risk

The path of this storm is very important. If it wiggles more to the east and closer to the Carolina coast, impacts will be minimal for the WCCB viewing area. If it takes a more westerly track, widespread heavy rain will wash over the region and could bring heavy, steady rain to the area through early Saturday morning.

Keep up with the latest update on the Tropics with the WCCB Weather App.