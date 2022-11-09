Mecklenburg County Mugshots November 8th
-
-
2/49
Nicole Streater – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
-
3/49
Darrell Mitchell – Parole Violation
-
4/49
Jakerious McIlwain – Parole Violation
-
5/49
Khalif Jones – Federal
-
-
6/49
Ahmad Watts – Probation Violation
-
7/49
James Twitty – Probation Violation
-
8/49
Markus Thompson – Driving While License Revoked
-
9/49
Randy Tate – Larceny – Safecracking
-
10/49
Rayshawn Strong – Murder – Probation Violation
-
-
11/49
Arshuan Springs – Protective Order Violation – Assault On A Female
-
12/49
Donta Robinson – Breaking And Entering – Attemted Robbery
-
13/49
Colton Peterson – Probation Violation
-
14/49
Betzabe Perezhernandez – DWI
-
15/49
Dominic Nicholson – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
-
-
16/49
Randolph Myles – Probation Violation
-
17/49
Darrell Mitchell – Parole Violation
-
18/49
Mikayla Metcalf – Simple Assault
-
19/49
Topilzin Mendoza – Larceny
-
20/49
Nazir Lucky – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle
-
-
-
22/49
Shawn Lee – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats
-
23/49
Araniyea Kortbawi – Simple Assault
-
24/49
Omar Konsouh – Robbery With Dagerous Weapon
-
25/49
Junior Ivey – Breaking And Entering – Felony Larceny
-
-
26/49
Krong Hwing – Discharging Firearm In City
-
27/49
Thermon Horton – Felony Hit And Run
-
28/49
Luther Hill – DWI – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
-
29/49
Shaquan Higgins – Sex Offender
-
30/49
Melanie Helms – Identity Theft
-
-
31/49
Elishevia Graham – Simple Assault – Injury To Personal Property
-
32/49
Gregory Gordan – Fugitive – Resisting Officer
-
33/49
Reginald Giles – Simple Worthless Check
-
34/49
Joshua Forcier – False Pretense
-
35/49
Deonte Faison – Larceny
-
-
36/49
David Esqueda – Breaking And Entering – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Larceny
-
37/49
Francisco Dimas – Communicating Threats
-
38/49
Gregory Deas – Probation Violation
-
39/49
Justin Dabney – Felony Larceny
-
40/49
Terrence Cunningham – Injury To Personal Property
-
-
41/49
Kentrell Cooper – Cruelty To Animals
-
42/49
Sarah Chesney – Common Law Robbery – Felony
-
43/49
Belton Caulder – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
-
44/49
Jimmie Carney – Third Degree Sex Exploiting Minor
-
-
-
46/49
Shaniyah Brooks – DWI
-
47/49
Sedrick Bennett – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
-
48/49
Todd Beavers – Assault On A Female
-
49/49
Jaylen Barber – Resisting Officer – Larceny
Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Tuesday, November 8th.