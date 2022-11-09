Mecklenburg County Mugshots November 8th

1/49 Mugcov

2/49 Nicole Streater – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

3/49 Darrell Mitchell – Parole Violation

4/49 Jakerious McIlwain – Parole Violation

5/49 Khalif Jones – Federal



6/49 Ahmad Watts – Probation Violation

7/49 James Twitty – Probation Violation

8/49 Markus Thompson – Driving While License Revoked

9/49 Randy Tate – Larceny – Safecracking

10/49 Rayshawn Strong – Murder – Probation Violation



11/49 Arshuan Springs – Protective Order Violation – Assault On A Female

12/49 Donta Robinson – Breaking And Entering – Attemted Robbery

13/49 Colton Peterson – Probation Violation

14/49 Betzabe Perezhernandez – DWI

15/49 Dominic Nicholson – Possession Of Firearm By Felon



16/49 Randolph Myles – Probation Violation

17/49 Darrell Mitchell – Parole Violation

18/49 Mikayla Metcalf – Simple Assault

19/49 Topilzin Mendoza – Larceny

20/49 Nazir Lucky – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle



21/49 Antwan Likely – DWI

22/49 Shawn Lee – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats

23/49 Araniyea Kortbawi – Simple Assault

24/49 Omar Konsouh – Robbery With Dagerous Weapon

25/49 Junior Ivey – Breaking And Entering – Felony Larceny



26/49 Krong Hwing – Discharging Firearm In City

27/49 Thermon Horton – Felony Hit And Run

28/49 Luther Hill – DWI – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

29/49 Shaquan Higgins – Sex Offender

30/49 Melanie Helms – Identity Theft



31/49 Elishevia Graham – Simple Assault – Injury To Personal Property

32/49 Gregory Gordan – Fugitive – Resisting Officer

33/49 Reginald Giles – Simple Worthless Check

34/49 Joshua Forcier – False Pretense

35/49 Deonte Faison – Larceny



36/49 David Esqueda – Breaking And Entering – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Larceny

37/49 Francisco Dimas – Communicating Threats

38/49 Gregory Deas – Probation Violation

39/49 Justin Dabney – Felony Larceny

40/49 Terrence Cunningham – Injury To Personal Property



41/49 Kentrell Cooper – Cruelty To Animals

42/49 Sarah Chesney – Common Law Robbery – Felony

43/49 Belton Caulder – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

44/49 Jimmie Carney – Third Degree Sex Exploiting Minor

45/49 Juwan Brye – Murder



46/49 Shaniyah Brooks – DWI

47/49 Sedrick Bennett – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

48/49 Todd Beavers – Assault On A Female

49/49 Jaylen Barber – Resisting Officer – Larceny



































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Tuesday, November 8th.