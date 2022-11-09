Nicole to Make Florida Landfall Tonight: Local Impacts Begin Thursday

1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6



6/6











Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall over Marsh Habor in the Bahamas just after noon Wednesday. It is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane before reaching Florida’s east coast tonight. Regardless of whether Nicole becomes a hurricane or not, this massive storm will bring impacts across the southeast.

Only one hurricane has made landfall after November 4th on record in the United States. That was category 2 Hurricane Kate on November 21, 1985 near Mexico Beach, Florida.

Due to the large wind field, impacts will be felt across a large area regardless of strength. Dangerous storm surge, heavy rain, and tropical storm force winds will be the biggest threats across the Bahamas, Florida, and the Southeast late in the week.

After making landfall tonight, the storm will cross into the Gulf of Mexico Thursday. From there it will take a turn to the north.The other rain bands of this storm will reach the WCCB viewing area by midday Thursday. Steady and heavy rain will be likely with this more westward track through Friday. This also brings on a low end tornado threat for areas near and east of I-77

Timing: Midday Thu – Fri PM

Rain: 1-3″ for the Piedmont, 2-4″+ for the mountains

Wind: 15-25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

Tornado: Low, but not zero. Greatest threat near and east of I-77

Rain will clear quickly Friday night as the remnants of Nicole gets absorbed by an incoming boundary. Much colder air arrives late in the weekend.

Keep up with the latest update on the Tropics with the WCCB Weather App.