Polaroid Express: Charlotte Locations Offering Photos With Santa

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Christmas is less than 50 days away! It’s time to get those Christmas cards ready. Here’s a list of places you can pose with Ole Saint Nick!

Free Santa Photos at Bass Pro Shops

From now through December 24th you can receive a free photo with Santa at the Bass Pro Shops in Concord Mills.

Location: Bass Pro Shops: 8181 Concord Mills Boulevard, Concord, NC 28027

Santa Photo Experience at South Park Mall

Beginning November 11th – December 24, South Park Mall is celebrating its annual holiday experience. Lock in your spot today! Click here to make your reservations.

Christmas at The Royal Tot (21+)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Tot (@theroyaltot)

Head to Royal tot for sipping and sleighing photos with Mr. + Mrs. Clause. Starting November 11th, guests can take a picture with the Clauses on Saturdays between 7 – 9 p.m. ( The Royal Tot will be closed for Thanksgiving and Christmas )

There is no charge for entry or photos but tips are greatly appreciated. Venmo codes will be available.

Follow the Royal Tot on Instagram for updates!

Santa Arrival + Tree Lighting Ceremony in Blakeney

Prepare for a night of fun as Blakeney celebrates the holiday season November 17th -18th from 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Following the tree lighting, Santa will be camera ready! After photos with Santa, the kiddos can enjoy great holiday activities like arts and crafts, live music, and much more.

Location: Blakeney Town Center

Ardrey Kell and Rea Road

Charlotte, NC 28277

Santa at Birkdale Village

Birkdale village gets festive with their North Pole-inspired cottage! Families are welcome to take a photo with Santa. Book your visit!

Santa will be ready for photoshoots every Friday – Sunday Starting November 20th Through December 24th.

Tickets are $45. Click here to schedule and learn more!

Winterfest at Carowinds

Carowinds invites the whole family to make long-lasting memories at Winterfest starting November 21st. Guests can enjoy several holiday festivities including a Winter Wonderland Parade, live entertainment, beautiful holiday lights, and of course, photos with Santa!

The fun doesn’t stop there! The kids can enjoy cookie decorating, ice skating, and much more. Click here for a list of other great activities at Winterfest.

Light the Knights: Charlotte Christmas Village

Nestled in the heart of the Truist Field, the Light the Knights event is prepared to bring holiday joy this season. Starting November 23rd through December 23rd families can enjoy Uptown Charlotte’s best event of the year.

After taking photos with Santa, buckle up and go snow tubing or ice skating. Visitors can also enjoy a glamorous Christmas light show as they stroll through the ballpark.

Click here to get your tickets!

Selfies with Santa Hosted by the Picture Project CLT

On December 10th Charlotte’s Selfie Museum will spread the holiday joy!

Photos with Santa can be taken from 2-5 p.m. when you book a general admission ticket in advance. Adding on a Santa pass allows guests to take photos with their own cameras or phones you can book a pro package with one of their staff photographers as an optional upgrade.

Click here to learn more and book your ticket.