Gaston County Mugshots November 9th

1/36 Gaston County Mugshots

2/36 Alec Greene – Probation Violation

3/36 Arnitra Ratchford – Habitual Larceny – Resisting Public Officer – Failure To Appear In Court

4/36 Brittany Roseboro – Failure To Appear In Court

5/36 Carrie Quates – Probation Violation



6/36 Cassidy Byers – Simple Assault

7/36 Cearra Guth-Greer Failure To Appear

8/36 Chancellor Houser – Failure To Appear In Court

9/36 Hugo Castro-Ledezma – Trafficking Meth – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Immigration

10/36 Heather Hamrick – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Firearm By Felon



11/36 Harold Gibson – Failure To Appear In Court

12/36 Doyle Dailey – Breaking/Entering – Larceny After Breaking/Entering

13/36 Jerry Smith – Domestic Violence Protection Order

14/36 Dewayne Harris – Felonious Restraint Kidnapping – Communicating Threats – Possession Of Stolen Firearm

15/36 Deangelo Rice – Failure To Appear In Court



16/36 Christopher Abernathy – Second Degree Trespassing

17/36 Jamie Williams – Employee Larceny

18/36 Jerimiah Hunter – Possession Of Stolen Firearm – Possession Of Schedule IV Controlled Substances With Intent To Manufacture/Sell/Deliver – Carrying Concealed Weapon

19/36 Jerry Black – Indecent Exposure

20/36 Jody Locket – Flee/Elude – Reckless Driving – Hit/Run Leaving Scene Property Damage – Possession Of Firearm By Felon



21/36 Johnny Mote – Probation Violation – Parole Warrant

22/36 Kenny Glance – Failure To Appear In Court

23/36 Keyshawn Jones – Assault On A Female

24/36 Lumarris Guinn – Second Degree Trespassing – Possession Of Meth – Failure To Appear In Court

25/36 Robert Morris – Possession Of Firearm By Felon



26/36 Randy McKinney – Assault On A Female

27/36 Orlando Cruz – Simple Assault

28/36 Nicholas Kitchen – Failure To Appear In Court

29/36 Mika Christopher – Failure To Appear

30/36 Michael Parker – Assault On A Female



31/36 Michael Cash – Probation Violation

32/36 Michael Baker – Misdemeanor Larceny

33/36 Ronnie Webber – Failure To Appear In Court

34/36 Rosa Nash – Failure To Appear In Court

35/36 Samuel Clinton – Assault On A Female



36/36 Yeniliz Burgos – Simple Assault









































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, November 9th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.