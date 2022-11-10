Nicole Made Landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane; Severe Threat Locally Increases Tonight

1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10



6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10





















Nicole is currently a tropical storm after making landfall as a Cat 1 hurricane near Vero Beach, FL late last night. Only one other hurricane has made landfall after November 4th on record in the United States. That was category 2 Hurricane Kate on November 21, 1985 near Mexico Beach, Florida.

It will move into the Gulf of Mexico, but there will be little time for reintensification as it will quickly push north into Georgia early Friday.

The outer rainbands are already moving into the region heavier rain bands are expected through the evening as the center tracks closer to the region.

A flash flood watch is in effect for the mountains and foothills through early Saturday morning, while a wind advisory is in effect for most of the region through Friday night.

Concern is growing for severe storms within these outer bands capable of producing damaging wind and even a few tornadoes near the I-77 and east toward the coast as the track of Nicole tracks over the Appalachians.

The severe threat will be greatest overnight through early afternoon.

Rain will clear quickly Friday night as the low gets swept away from the Carolinas by an incoming cold front.

IMPACTS

Timing: thru Fri PM

Rain: 1-3″ for the Piedmont, 2-4″+ for the mountains

Wind: 15-25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

Tornado: A few possible across the region, but especially near and east of I-77

Bottomline: Localized flooding and isolated tornadoes are the main threats across our area. 1-3″ of rain will lead to some flash flooding around the Metro with 2-4” of rain expected in the Mountains.

Keep up with the latest update on the Tropics with the WCCB Weather App.