Gaston County Mugshots November 10th

1/28 Gaston County Mughshots

2/28 Timothy Herron – DWI – Driving While License Revoked

3/28 Terri Buckner – Breaking/Entering

4/28 Tavarus Williams – Parole Warrant

5/28 Roger Patrick – Domestic Violence Protection Order – Possession Of Meth



6/28 Rodney Day – Assault On A Female

7/28 Jordan Burrell – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Possession Of Fire By Felon

8/28 O’Keefe Locke – Assault On A Female

9/28 Mose Carter – Domestic Criminal Trespass

10/28 Matthew Walkins – Failure To Appear In Court



11/28 Matthew Thomas – Failure To Appear In Court

12/28 Kaleb Grigg – Failure To Appear In Court

13/28 Justan McBride – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

14/28 Joshua Wyant – DWI – Failure To Maintain Lane Control

15/28 Jacob Houser – Failure To Appear In Court



16/28 Jabarri Pugh – Possession Firearm – Carrying Concealed Firearm – Resist Public Officer

17/28 Hubert Manley – Failure To Appear In Court

18/28 Gwendolyn Lane – Failure To Appear In Court

19/28 Douglas Meja-Pego – Failure To Appear In Court

20/28 Daniel Helms – DWI – Reckless Driving To Endanger



21/28 Cierra Fulton – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Discharge Firearm In The City

22/28 Cassie Fleming – Probation Violation

23/28 Brittany Willard – Probation Violation

24/28 Brian Neagle – Probation Violation

25/28 Austin Shipp – Intoxicated And Disruptive – Indecent Exposure



26/28 Anthony Hughes – Larceny

27/28 Anthony Griffa – Second Degree Arson – Communicating Threats – Possession Of Stolen Firearm

28/28 Aliyah Allison – Failure To Appear In Court

























































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, November 10th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.