Gaston County Mugshots November 10th
Gaston County Mughshots
Timothy Herron – DWI – Driving While License Revoked
Terri Buckner – Breaking/Entering
Tavarus Williams – Parole Warrant
Roger Patrick – Domestic Violence Protection Order – Possession Of Meth
Rodney Day – Assault On A Female
Jordan Burrell – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Possession Of Fire By Felon
O’Keefe Locke – Assault On A Female
Mose Carter – Domestic Criminal Trespass
Matthew Walkins – Failure To Appear In Court
Matthew Thomas – Failure To Appear In Court
Kaleb Grigg – Failure To Appear In Court
Justan McBride – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
Joshua Wyant – DWI – Failure To Maintain Lane Control
Jacob Houser – Failure To Appear In Court
Jabarri Pugh – Possession Firearm – Carrying Concealed Firearm – Resist Public Officer
Hubert Manley – Failure To Appear In Court
Gwendolyn Lane – Failure To Appear In Court
Douglas Meja-Pego – Failure To Appear In Court
Daniel Helms – DWI – Reckless Driving To Endanger
Cierra Fulton – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Discharge Firearm In The City
Cassie Fleming – Probation Violation
Brittany Willard – Probation Violation
Brian Neagle – Probation Violation
Austin Shipp – Intoxicated And Disruptive – Indecent Exposure
Anthony Hughes – Larceny
Anthony Griffa – Second Degree Arson – Communicating Threats – Possession Of Stolen Firearm
Aliyah Allison – Failure To Appear In Court
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, November 10th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.