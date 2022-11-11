Mecklenburg County Mugshots November 10th
Gaston County Mugshots
Alexus Rhinehardt – Injury To Personal Property
Deborah Kushner – Second Degree Trespass
Ashley Brockwell – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Kala Jennings – Common Law Robbery
Wilmer Mandonado – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
Peter Kalmus – Second Degree Trespass
Ricardo Clark – Misdemeanor Larceny
Robert Chisholm – Probation Violation – Injury To Personal Property – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Rose Abramoff – Second Degree Trespass
Sabrina Veazie – Possession Drug Paraphernalia
Sharere Ward – Second Degree Trespassing
Bernard Benton – Burglary Simple Assault
Bobby Jackson – Second Degree Trespass
Brian Jones – Felony Larceny – Possession Of Stolen Goods/Property Breaking/Entering
Brittany Sinclair – Injury To Personal Property
Ccameron Mayes – Possession Of Stolen Firearm
Chan Hang – Driving While Impaired
Christina Brayboy – Non Support Of Child
Curtis Washington – Shoplifting Concealment Goods
Darrick Fewell – Possession Of Stolen Goods
Dearren Blunt – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Breaking/Entering – Conspiracy Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
Desean Chisholm – Attempted First Degree Murder – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill – Serious Injury
Elekerza Thompson – Communicating Threats
Fernando Mendoza – Felony Larceny – Possession Of Stolen Goods/Property – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Gregory Allen – DV Protective Order Violation
Hector Ramirez – Assault On A Female
Jamarqua Davis – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon Break/Enter Terrorize/Injure
Jamis White – Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle
Jaqueline Powe – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill Inflicting Serious Injury
Jayden Kiefer – Driving While Impaired
Jonathan Lanier – Injury To Real Property
Keijuan Green – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Motor Vehicle Larceny
Kimberleigh Rachalla- Discharge Firearm In City
Kosmas Vavoulis – Driving While License Revoked
Lela Bankhead – Larceny By Employee
Lindsey Brown – Obtaining Property By False Pretense
Luis Cruiz- Arias – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats
Lynn Belin – Assault And Battery
Melvin Hunter – Driving While Impaired
Mercedes Fernandez – Physical Assault Emergency Personnel
Michael Scott- Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Speeding
Nicholas Jung – Second Degree Trespass
Shaun Polston – Assault On A Female – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle
Tawanica Mccoy – Speeding – Driving While License Revoked
Tevin Owens – Driving While Impaired
Tomarius Springs – Breaking/Entering – Larceny After Breaking/Entering
William White – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Breaking/Entering – Conspiracy Break/Enter Building
Willie Gaston – Second Degree Kidnapping – Assault On A Female
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Thursday, November 10th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.