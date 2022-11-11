Mecklenburg County Mugshots November 10th

1/49 Gaston County Mugshots

2/49 Alexus Rhinehardt – Injury To Personal Property

3/49 Deborah Kushner – Second Degree Trespass

4/49 Ashley Brockwell – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

5/49 Kala Jennings – Common Law Robbery



6/49 Wilmer Mandonado – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

7/49 Peter Kalmus – Second Degree Trespass

8/49 Ricardo Clark – Misdemeanor Larceny

9/49 Robert Chisholm – Probation Violation – Injury To Personal Property – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

10/49 Rose Abramoff – Second Degree Trespass



11/49 Sabrina Veazie – Possession Drug Paraphernalia

12/49 Sharere Ward – Second Degree Trespassing

13/49 Bernard Benton – Burglary Simple Assault

14/49 Bobby Jackson – Second Degree Trespass

15/49 Brian Jones – Felony Larceny – Possession Of Stolen Goods/Property Breaking/Entering



16/49 Brittany Sinclair – Injury To Personal Property

17/49 Ccameron Mayes – Possession Of Stolen Firearm

18/49 Chan Hang – Driving While Impaired

19/49 Christina Brayboy – Non Support Of Child

20/49 Curtis Washington – Shoplifting Concealment Goods



21/49 Darrick Fewell – Possession Of Stolen Goods

22/49 Dearren Blunt – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Breaking/Entering – Conspiracy Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

23/49 Desean Chisholm – Attempted First Degree Murder – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill – Serious Injury

24/49 Elekerza Thompson – Communicating Threats

25/49 Fernando Mendoza – Felony Larceny – Possession Of Stolen Goods/Property – Carrying Concealed Weapon



26/49 Gregory Allen – DV Protective Order Violation

27/49 Hector Ramirez – Assault On A Female

28/49 Jamarqua Davis – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon Break/Enter Terrorize/Injure

29/49 Jamis White – Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle

30/49 Jaqueline Powe – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill Inflicting Serious Injury



31/49 Jayden Kiefer – Driving While Impaired

32/49 Jonathan Lanier – Injury To Real Property

33/49 Keijuan Green – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Motor Vehicle Larceny

34/49 Kimberleigh Rachalla- Discharge Firearm In City

35/49 Kosmas Vavoulis – Driving While License Revoked



36/49 Lela Bankhead – Larceny By Employee

37/49 Lindsey Brown – Obtaining Property By False Pretense

38/49 Luis Cruiz- Arias – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats

39/49 Lynn Belin – Assault And Battery

40/49 Melvin Hunter – Driving While Impaired



41/49 Mercedes Fernandez – Physical Assault Emergency Personnel

42/49 Michael Scott- Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Speeding

43/49 Nicholas Jung – Second Degree Trespass

44/49 Shaun Polston – Assault On A Female – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle

45/49 Tawanica Mccoy – Speeding – Driving While License Revoked



46/49 Tevin Owens – Driving While Impaired

47/49 Tomarius Springs – Breaking/Entering – Larceny After Breaking/Entering

48/49 William White – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Breaking/Entering – Conspiracy Break/Enter Building

49/49 Willie Gaston – Second Degree Kidnapping – Assault On A Female



































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Thursday, November 10th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.