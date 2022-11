Gaston County Mugshots November 11th

1/25 Gaston County Mugshots

2/25 Erica Whitlock – Criminal Contempt – DWI – Resist Public Officer – Reckless Driving – Assault Government Official

3/25 Stephen Stamper – DWI

4/25 Tracy Smith – Larceny Misdemeanor

5/25 Brian Shook – Assault On A Female



6/25 Joshua Roberson – Probation Violation

7/25 Lisa Reinhardt – Failure To Appear In Court

8/25 Hadiah Nyahuma – Probation Violation

9/25 Alan Noel – Probation Violation

10/25 Amanda Moore – Failure To Appear Felony



11/25 Jarrett Lewis – Common Law Robbery- Assault On A Female

12/25 Emilee Kelly – Hit/Run Leave Scene Property Damage – Child Abuse – DWI

13/25 Tommy Johnson – Probation Violation

14/25 Jesse Johnson – Failure To Appear In Court

15/25 Heather Johnson – Probation Violation



16/25 Reginald Jeter – DWI

17/25 Ivory Harrison – Habitual Larceny – Resist Public Officer – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

18/25 Blair Harris – Shoplifting/Conceal Goods

19/25 Nicholas Grundza – Probation Violation

20/25 Chad Goodson – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia



21/25 Chad Goodson Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

22/25 Juan Franco – Probation Violation

23/25 George Darty – Failure To Appear In Court

24/25 Ralph Bruce – Larceny From Person

25/25 Shastasha Alexander – Probation Violation



















































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Friday, November 11th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.