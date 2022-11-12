‘He’s A Super hero’; Family Thankful To Be Alive After Cornelius Police Officer Saves Them From Burning Home

CORNELIUS, N.C. – A Cornelius Police Officer jumped into action when he noticed a house on fire while he was out patrolling a neighborhood.

It happened Wednesday night on Smith Circle in Cornelius. The Sitdikovs were sound asleep when the officer banged on their door, waking the family up. The couple, their two young sons, and two dogs all got out of the home safely.

“He’s a her, he’s a super hero, I can tell,” says Tim Sitdikov, the homeowner.

Investigators say someone intentionally set the family’s home and car on fire. Cornelius Police say they have a possible suspect in the case. The family believes they know who it is. No word yet if anyone has been arrested. The family says they are thankful their home can be repaired.