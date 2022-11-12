Mecklenburg County Mugshots November 11th
-
1/40
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
-
2/40
Colin Wilson – Larceny After Breaking/Entering
-
3/40
Jeffery White – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances
-
4/40
Quantravious Webber – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle
-
5/40
Malik Walker- Indecent Exposure
-
-
6/40
Richard Ussery Nonsupport Child Governor’s Warrant
-
7/40
Matthew Traylor – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
8/40
Matthew Stewart – Intoxicated And Disruptive
-
9/40
Oscar Rodriguez – First Degree Rape Child – First Degree Sex Offense Child – Indecent Liberties With Child
-
10/40
Troy Reese – Breaking/ Entering
-
-
11/40
Kiev Ratchford – Possession Stolen Motor Vehicle – Possession Stolen Firearm – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
-
12/40
Wellington Pena-Peralta – Carrying Concealed Weapon
-
13/40
Andrew Patterson – Felony Larceny
-
14/40
Adrian Norris – Communicating Threats
-
15/40
Cain Murphy – Probation Violation – Out Of County
-
-
16/40
Jessica Means – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
-
17/40
Dene McDonald – Second Degree Trespass
-
18/40
Donte Mccorey – Driving While License Revoked – Expired Registration Card/Tag – Impede Traffic By Slow Speed – Failure To Wear Seat Belt Driver – Speeding
-
19/40
Jayden Kinard – Obtain Controlled Substance By Fraud
-
20/40
Gregory Justice – Driving While License Revoked
-
-
21/40
Felicia Jones – Financial Transaction Card Theft – Possession Stolen Goods
-
22/40
Glenn Jackson – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
-
23/40
Melvin Hunter – Driving While Impaired
-
24/40
Isaiah Holman – Second Degree Trespass
-
25/40
Selvin Henriquez – Breaking/Enter Terrorize/Injure
-
-
26/40
Samantha Harris – Simple Assault
-
27/40
Jaylynn Harris – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
28/40
Alexander Gonzalez – Speeding
-
29/40
Shwana Currence – Communication Threats – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Common Law Robbery
-
30/40
Matthew Cookhorne – Driving While License Revoked
-
-
31/40
Angel Clay – Second Degree Trespass
-
32/40
Mariah Chambers – Simple Assault
-
33/40
Maria Bynum – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
-
34/40
Shaquil Bennett – Assault On Campus Police Officer – Resisting Public Officer – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Breaking/Entering
-
35/40
Anthony Bennett – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Communicating Threats – Assault By Pointing A Gun
-
-
36/40
Lynn Belin – Simple Assault
-
37/40
Nevardo Beam – Assault By Strangulation – Common Law Robbery – Assault On A Female
-
38/40
Isabella Anzivino – Injury To Real Property
-
39/40
Cedric Anderson – Felony Possession Of Cocaine
-
40/40
Talik Alonso – Assault On A Female – False Imprisonment
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Friday, November 11th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.