Mecklenburg County Mugshots November 11th

1/40 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/40 Colin Wilson – Larceny After Breaking/Entering

3/40 Jeffery White – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances

4/40 Quantravious Webber – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

5/40 Malik Walker- Indecent Exposure



6/40 Richard Ussery Nonsupport Child Governor’s Warrant

7/40 Matthew Traylor – Misdemeanor Larceny

8/40 Matthew Stewart – Intoxicated And Disruptive

9/40 Oscar Rodriguez – First Degree Rape Child – First Degree Sex Offense Child – Indecent Liberties With Child

10/40 Troy Reese – Breaking/ Entering



11/40 Kiev Ratchford – Possession Stolen Motor Vehicle – Possession Stolen Firearm – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

12/40 Wellington Pena-Peralta – Carrying Concealed Weapon

13/40 Andrew Patterson – Felony Larceny

14/40 Adrian Norris – Communicating Threats

15/40 Cain Murphy – Probation Violation – Out Of County



16/40 Jessica Means – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

17/40 Dene McDonald – Second Degree Trespass

18/40 Donte Mccorey – Driving While License Revoked – Expired Registration Card/Tag – Impede Traffic By Slow Speed – Failure To Wear Seat Belt Driver – Speeding

19/40 Jayden Kinard – Obtain Controlled Substance By Fraud

20/40 Gregory Justice – Driving While License Revoked



21/40 Felicia Jones – Financial Transaction Card Theft – Possession Stolen Goods

22/40 Glenn Jackson – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

23/40 Melvin Hunter – Driving While Impaired

24/40 Isaiah Holman – Second Degree Trespass

25/40 Selvin Henriquez – Breaking/Enter Terrorize/Injure



26/40 Samantha Harris – Simple Assault

27/40 Jaylynn Harris – Misdemeanor Larceny

28/40 Alexander Gonzalez – Speeding

29/40 Shwana Currence – Communication Threats – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Common Law Robbery

30/40 Matthew Cookhorne – Driving While License Revoked



31/40 Angel Clay – Second Degree Trespass

32/40 Mariah Chambers – Simple Assault

33/40 Maria Bynum – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

34/40 Shaquil Bennett – Assault On Campus Police Officer – Resisting Public Officer – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Breaking/Entering

35/40 Anthony Bennett – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Communicating Threats – Assault By Pointing A Gun



36/40 Lynn Belin – Simple Assault

37/40 Nevardo Beam – Assault By Strangulation – Common Law Robbery – Assault On A Female

38/40 Isabella Anzivino – Injury To Real Property

39/40 Cedric Anderson – Felony Possession Of Cocaine

40/40 Talik Alonso – Assault On A Female – False Imprisonment

















































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Friday, November 11th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.