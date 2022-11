Gaston County Mugshots November 12th

1/25 Gaston County Mugshots

2/25 Tracy Stiles – Assault On A Female

3/25 Steven Somerset – Driving While License Revoked – Failure To Yield To Left Turn

4/25 Theron Robinson – Assault On A Female

5/25 Khristian Powell – DWI – Resisting Public Officer – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol – Carrying Concealed Firearm



6/25 Daniel Pope – Second Degree Trespass – Misdemeanor Larceny

7/25 Adam Olson – Injury To Person Property – Failure To Appear In Court

8/25 Matthew Norwood – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female

9/25 Devento McIntosh – Simple Assault

10/25 Andre Mack – DWI



11/25 Dayshona Littlejohn – Simple Assault

12/25 Caleb Link – Breaking/Entering Terrorize/Injure – Simple Assault – Communicating Threats

13/25 Desmon Hodges – Simple Assault – Failure To Appear In Court

14/25 Anthony Hardy – Assault On A Female

15/25 Heather Greiner – Failure To In Court – Probation Violation – Parole Warrant



16/25 Adam Gravely – Possession Of Meth

17/25 Kevin Gibson – Misdemeanor Larceny – Resist Public Officer

18/25 Adam Furr – Second Degree Trespassing – Resist Public Officer – Assault Government Official – Resist Public Officer

19/25 Shaniqua Degree – Failure To Appear In Court

20/25 Marteno Carroll – Possession Of Firearm By A Felon – Assault By Pointing A Gun – Flee/Elude Arrest Motor Vehicle – Reckless Driving



21/25 Marteno Carroll – Possession Of Firearm By A Felon

22/25 Emani Burris – Simple Assault – Resist Public Officer

23/25 Auston Barnett – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances

24/25 John Barkley – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances

25/25 Christina Aguilar – DWI



















































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, November 12th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.