Mecklenburg County Mugshots November 12th
-
1/37
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
-
2/37
Erik Tillman – Assault On A Female
-
3/37
Andrew Taddonio – DWI
-
4/37
Johnny Sullivan – Second Degree Trespass
-
5/37
Wardaja Staton – Trafficking Cocaine
-
-
6/37
Cristofer Salinas-Medina – DWI
-
7/37
Victor Reyes – Possession Of Stolen Property
-
8/37
Christopher Presson – Sexual Battery
-
9/37
Samantha Page – Simple Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances
-
10/37
Jaquarious Owens – Resisting Public Officer
-
-
11/37
Charles Munson – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
12/37
James Morrison – DWI – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
-
13/37
Jonnisa Monley – Second Degree Kidnapping
-
14/37
Jake Merriman – Assault With Deadly Weapon With Attempt To Kill Inflicting Serious Injury – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
-
15/37
Nitrail Mcmillan – Assault By Strangulation
-
-
16/37
Brian McFadden – Communication Threats
-
17/37
Janay Mccrorey – Driving While License Revoked – Failure To Stop At Red Light
-
18/37
Jeremy Mccoy – Carrying Concealed Weapon
-
19/37
Kelly Mass – Driving While Impaired
-
20/37
Adajeon Magazine-Izzard – Possession Stolen Motor Vehicle
-
-
21/37
Jeremy Lemmond – Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury
-
22/37
Joanna Hoover – Injury To Personal Property Simple Assault
-
23/37
Kevon Henderson – Breaking/ Entering – Larceny After Break
-
24/37
Morgan Green – Domestic Crime Trespass
-
25/37
Tonya Goldwire – Second Degree Trespass
-
-
26/37
David Glenn – Assault On A Female
-
27/37
Kevin Flores – Second Degree Trespass
-
-
29/37
Kevin Davis – Driving While Impaired
-
30/37
Cory Currence – Second Degree Trespassing
-
-
31/37
Derek Brown – Simple Assault
-
32/37
Keanu Braithwaite – Assault On A Female
-
33/37
Steven Avery – Assault On A Female
-
34/37
Joshua Armstrong – Assault On A Female
-
35/37
Abby Angelisanti – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
-
36/37
Davag’io Anderson – Conspiracy Robbery Dangerous Weapon
-
37/37
Ekewuikem Agbai – DWI
Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Saturday, November 12th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.