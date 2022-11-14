3 Children Taken by Family Member in York County Located

(UPDATE: 11/14/22)

Law enforcement says they have located the three children that were kidnapped by a family member. Jami’la Earvin has been taken into custody and will be served with kidnapping warrants.

The York County Sheriff’s Office says they were located off Hwy 901 in Rock Hill near I-77. The children are currently being checked out by EMS.

This is a developing story and we will update as more becomes available.

1/6 Missing Children Poster

2/6 Nissan Altima Tag IV1023V

3/6 Jami’la Earvin

4/6 Ja’hanie Mckinney

5/6 Roy’ale Dean



6/6 Ta’zarlah Mckinney











YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies are trying to locate three children that were taken from their home in Fort Mill.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the children were taken by Jami’la Earvin on Sunday from an apartment on Bromley Village Drive around 10 a.m. Authorities say Earvin is a family member of the children but didn’t have permisson to take them.

Family members attempted to contact Earvin but were unsuccessful. A car seat, change of clothes and formula for the infant were left behind deputies say.

Earvin left in a 2012 tan Nissan Altima with a South Carolina temporary tag displaying IV1023V.

Anyone with information on Ervin’s whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement.