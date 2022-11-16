Mecklenburg County Mugshots November 15th
John Shields – Possession Of Meth
Jomir Whitley – Felony Conspiracy
Josie White – Protective Order Violation
Vance Wade – Trespassing
Jataurus Thompson – Possession Of Stolen Firearm
Matthew Taffer – Fugitive
Sean Sutton – Assault On A Female
Devonte Stevenson – Assault With Deadly Weapon
Kadeem Stevens – Fleeing Eluding
Robert Simpson – Expired Registration
Luther Shaver – Governors Warrant
Dshaun Robbinson – Assault On Govt Official
Eric Richardson – Simple Assault
Jordan Rich – Larceny – Breaking And Entering
Eric Restituyo – Assault On A Female
Ahnia Nicks – Assault On Govt Official – Resisting Officer
Jennifer McGinnis – Second Degree Trespassing – Felony Possession
Connor Massey – Assault By Strangulation
James Johnson – Protective Order Violation
Hasheem James – Felony Larceny
Kiandra Hyman – Larceny By Employee
Kieth Hood – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
Isiah Holman – Second Degree Trespassing
Demario Harris – Resisting Officer – Assault On Govt Official
Maddison Gemes – Possession Of Meth – Probation Violation
Eric Flowe – Assault On A Female
Sanchez Fleming – Possession Of Stolen Vehicle
Jokwan Fetterson – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Montega Everett – Larceny
Edwin Escoto – Second Degree Trespassing
Niniti Elbey – Driving While License Revoked
Casey Edwards – Second Degree Trespassing
Quitay Dixon – Assault On A Female – Non Support Of Child
Darrell Digsby – Assault On A Female – Assault By Pointing Gun
Jessica Davis – Simple Assault
Adam Clay – Second Degree Trespassing
Corrin Cannon – Fugitive – Kidnapping
Carlos Camacho – Second Degree Trespassing
Carl Burston – Assault With Serious Injury – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Justin Bouler – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
Jaquan Anderson – Burglary
Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Tuesday, November 15th.