Victim Identified In Double Shooting In Northwest Charlotte Park

(UPDATE: 11/16/22)

Police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in Northwest Charlotte as 17-year-old Damien Gonzalez. The second person that was shot has not been identified but a police report says that victim is 18-years-old. That victim remains in the hospital and is in critical condition.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A homicide investigation is underway in Northwest Charlotte. CMPD responded to the 1800 block of Griers Cove Road around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Medic says a second person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened at a playground in Fred Alexander Park. WCCB has a crew on the scene. We will update you as we get more information.