Sister Of York Co. Kidnapping Suspect Calls For Charges To Be Dropped

(UPDATE: 11/16/22)

The sister of a woman accused of kidnapping three children in York County is calling for all charges to be dropped in the case.

Jalea Earvin, sister of Jami’la Earvin, joined civil rights activist John Barnett Wednesday to speak out in support of Jami’la at the Moss Justice Center in York.

Jami’la is accused of kidnapping a 5-year-old, 7-year-old and a 9-month-old baby from their apartment in Fort Mill on Sunday morning.

Jami’la is the children’s aunt. Jalea is their mother.

Jalea told reporters Wednesday that she left her kids in her sister’s care Sunday for a short time. She says when she came back, her sister and the kids were gone, and she could not get in contact with them.

Jalea called police to check on them just to make sure they were safe.

“This is not a kidnap, this is a wellness check gone bad,” Barnett said Wednesday.

The kids were found safe on Monday. Jalea says her family told police they didn’t want to press charges, but authorities charged her anyways.

Jalea says it’s all a big misunderstanding.

“Yes, they were gone for a period of time, but they weren’t kidnapped or taken without my permission,” Jalea said. “Who she is, as my sister, she would never harm my kids, period. Like I said I wouldn’t have even left my kids in her possession.”

Jalea says Jami’la is dealing with mental health issues at the moment. She wants her to be released from jail and to undergo a mental evaluation.

Jami’la is being held under $300,000 bond for the kidnapping charges.

(UPDATE: 11/14/22)

Law enforcement says they have located the three children that were kidnapped by a family member. Jami’la Earvin has been taken into custody and will be served with kidnapping warrants.

The York County Sheriff’s Office says they were located off Hwy 901 in Rock Hill near I-77. The children are currently being checked out by EMS.

This is a developing story and we will update as more becomes available.

1/6 Missing Children Poster

2/6 Nissan Altima Tag IV1023V

3/6 Jami’la Earvin

4/6 Ja’hanie Mckinney

5/6 Roy’ale Dean



6/6 Ta’zarlah Mckinney











YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies are trying to locate three children that were taken from their home in Fort Mill.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the children were taken by Jami’la Earvin on Sunday from an apartment on Bromley Village Drive around 10 a.m. Authorities say Earvin is a family member of the children but didn’t have permisson to take them.

Family members attempted to contact Earvin but were unsuccessful. A car seat, change of clothes and formula for the infant were left behind deputies say.

Earvin left in a 2012 tan Nissan Altima with a South Carolina temporary tag displaying IV1023V.

Anyone with information on Ervin’s whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement.