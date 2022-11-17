Overwhelming Demands Lead Ticketmaster To Cancel Public Sales For Taylor Swift’s The Era Tour

CHARLOTTE, NC – Fans are in uproar as Ticketmaster prepares to cancel Friday’s general public sale for the upcoming Taylor Swift Tour.

The ticket distribution company shared the news early Thursday afternoon via Twitter.

Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled. — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) November 17, 2022

The abrupt cancellation comes after Ticketmaster stated that more than two million tickets were sold for her upcoming tour.

Swift’s ticket sales break a record for the most tickets ever sold in one day, however, fans unable to purchase tickets were not pleased with the news and took to Twitter to express their frustration.

would you guys care to comment on how hundreds of fans with presale AND boosts were unable to get tickets, but hundreds of scalpers were able to get multiple tickets through VERIFIED FAN presale and are now reselling them for THOUSANDS of dollars? — catie did not get taylor tickets (@ccatiecordova) November 17, 2022

Tuesday’s presale tickets for Swift’s The Era Tour caused Ticketmaster to crash prompting the sudden halt of sales.

Swift’s last tour was canceled due to the pandemic, making this her first time touring since 2018.

Fans continue to wait eagerly, as Ticketmaster has not verified whether or not ticket sales will continue in the future.